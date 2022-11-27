The 20 Best Early Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet—Up to 65% Off

During big holiday sale events, sometimes even better deals come around late in the game (i.e. just a few days after Black Friday) for major discounts on big-ticket items. If you’ve already scoped out the brick-and-mortar stores in your area, it’s time to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals instead — and there are tons of them. Better yet, there are already thousands of Cyber Monday sales happening early on Amazon with kitchen deals starting as low as $20.

While we’re just a day away from Amazon’s official Cyber Monday sale, you can score deals on major cookware, kitchen appliances, and dining essentials right now. These markdowns are all hidden in Amazon’s secret outlet storefront, which is filled to the brim with discounts on dozens of categories including home, kitchen, electronics, fashion, and more. If you’re a home cook looking for the best kitchen deals happening now, keep reading.

After combing through hundreds of listings, we found the 20 best early Cyber Monday outlet markdowns. There are sales on top brands like Calphalon, Delonghi, Philips, Nordic Ware, Lenox, and more—up to a whopping 65% off. And although there will definitely be discounts tomorrow, there’s no guarantee that these specific sales will still be around. This is all to say:It’s time to get shopping.

Early Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet Deals



There’s no way you can serve a proper holiday meal without the right cookware. Dutch ovens, like this popular Amazon pick, are always a favorite through the winter because they’re perfect for making comfort foods. Think: filling stews, braises, and freshly baked sourdough.

Another stellar cookware choice is this big 10-piece set from Calphalon. The discounted set comes with frying and sauté pans, stockpots, and even nifty inserts that prevent water from boiling over. Every piece in the set can hold up in the oven up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is induction stovetop friendly, and the nonstick surface is easy to clean and even top-rack dishwasher safe in a pinch.

The best overall air fryer in our Food & Wine Faves lab test, the Philips Premium Airfryer XXL, is a must-buy at a huge 52% off. The superior tool has a 4-quart capacity to feed multiple people, making everything from bite-sized appetizers to larger proteins like steak or salmon. The appliance delivers that crunchy fried texture without the need for excess oil and does so without the need to pre-heat. Shop it at Amazon while the deal lasts.

There is one coveted appliance that will get anyone out of bed in the morning. The De’Longhi Espresso Machine gives you barista-quality coffee right at home thanks to its quality brewing capabilities, cool frother, and personalized controls for great coffee every time.

If you’re planning to entertain loved ones this season or are looking for gifts ahead of the holidays, consider this unique whiskey decanter. The decanter includes a little ship figurine inside and dispenses the liquor right into the globe-etched stemless glasses. The decanter $123 is 48% off, now just $64.

Shopping for something more festive? These tall Lenox wine glasses have a holly design around the top of the glass as well as an elegant gold rim. The stemless wine glass is bottom heavy yet slim for a good in-hand feel. The set of four is just $36, which is a steal for Lenox.

Check out more Cyber Monday Amazon Outlet deals happening right now below.

