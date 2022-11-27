Caraway’s Once-a-Year Sale Is Offering Up to 20% Off—and Its Internet-Famous Cookware Is Included

Feeling like your kitchen essentials could use a little TLC, or perhaps a full overhaul? We have some good news. While Cyber Monday is an ideal time to grab gifts for everyone on your list, it’s an even better time to snag those wish list items you’ve been eyeing all year, particularly when it comes to your kitchen. Caraway, the kitchenware brand famous for its non-toxic, nonstick cookware and baking products, is offering rare, once-a-year deals that can save you up to 20% off of its products.

If there’s ever a room in your home where efficiency and effectiveness matter, it’s in the kitchen. Caraway’s cookware, bakeware, kitchen linens, and newly-released food storage set are all included in the sale. To snag the deals, spend $85 to receive 10% off, $425 to get 15 % off, and $525 to receive 20% off your purchase through November 30.

Initially, the most impressive part of Caraway’s products is its vibrant options that immediately add a pop of color to your kitchen essentials. Its cookware, bakeware, tea kettle, and food storage sets are ceramic-coated for safe, toxin-free eating, and are offered in fun hues like navy, marigold, sage, and perracotta, among others. The storage accessories that come with each set also provide an easy way to keep cabinets organized. Find some must-have deals, then grab your individual favorites — or save even more by bundling with Caraway’s sets.



Caraway Cyber Monday Deals



Cookware Set

Caraway

To buy: $395 (originally $545) at carawayhome.com

Best known for its internet-famous, celebrity-approved cookware, Caraway’s pots and pans live up to the hype. The brand’s nonstick quality is second to none, making the cookware a breeze to clean — besides, who wants to spend even more time in the kitchen? Take note that Caraway cookware conducts heat quicker than your average pots and pans, so you don’t need to cook anything on the stove using more than medium to medium-high heat. The good news is you can enjoy your delicious results quicker.

Describing the set, one shopper shared that “the food cooks evenly…creat[ing] flavorful dishes cooked to the perfect texture and temperature.” And with so many colors to choose from, it’s easy to coordinate with your kitchen’s color scheme. Grab the set, which includes items such as a fry pan and sauté pan, for some major savings, or snag individual items like the single-serving Minis Duo or the Dutch oven, which one shopper said: “makes cooking easier and cleaning even easier.” The cookware set is available in classic tones, plus the sleek Iconics options, including rose quartz, sapphire, and black.



Bakeware Set

Caraway

To buy: $395 (originally $545) at carawayhome.com

If you prefer putting on your baker’s cap, invest in Caraway’s products for yourself or a fellow budding pastry chef. Heat up delicious baked goods with the bakeware set, which includes everything you need for cookies, muffins, cakes, breads, and more. The 11-piece set, which you can get for $150 off, has a variety of sheet and pan shapes and sizes, and it comes with a handy storage solution.

One shopper shared that the bakeware set is “beautiful and super easy to clean” and that their “muffins came out moist and slipped easily from the surface.” Think: No more stuck cookies or missing bottoms of a cake. For added convenience, grab Caraway’s cooling rack to safely cool your creation, or bundle it with a baking sheet to save.



Whistling Tea Kettle

Caraway

To buy: $195 (originally $245) at carawayhome.com

With a sleek, modern, and colorful design, Caraway’s tea kettle is the functional decor your stovetop needs. This stainless steel, ceramic-coated kettle — that one shopper said “heats up…super fast” — features an eardrum-friendly whistle and comes with a convenient mini pot holder for safe handling. This one may just warrant a full-time display. Tea time never looked so good.

Food Storage Set

Caraway

To buy: $245 (originally $305) at carawayhome.com

The latest offering from Caraway comes in the form of its food storage containers, which recently launched on October 20. The ceramic-coated glass containers in this 14-piece set keep food fresh and are easy to clean and reuse. The set comes in rectangular and square shapes of various sizes, along with storage for when the containers aren’t in use. It also includes inserts for packing up small sides and sauces, plus container straps for on-the-go use without the worry of spills or leaks.

In addition to keeping leftovers fresh in containers that will brighten your refrigerator, the pieces can also be transformed into a Bento Box by simply adding the inserts depending on how many sides and dips you have. The container’s hard exterior will ensure your food stays protected and crush-free.



Linens Trio

Caraway

To buy: $95 (originally $110) at carawayhome.com

While the linens set offers the biggest deal on Cyber Monday when bundled — $50’s worth of savings — our holiday gift pick is the linens trio. With $15 savings, this set includes three Caraway tea towels, a multipurpose find that can serve as a dish-dryer or place setting, two oven mitts, and two pot holders in classic shades like sage and navy.

These machine-washable linens are made from lightweight cotton that softens with every cleaning cycle. Shoppers said they “love how thick” the “high-quality” material is, with one declaring that the “linen set is super plush, cozy like your favorite throw.”

Whether you’re looking for solo selections or want a more complete kitchen upgrade, take advantage of Caraway’s Cyber Monday Sale through November 30.