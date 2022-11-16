Amazon’s Secret Outlet Dropped 4,000+ Kitchen Sales Before Black Friday, but These Are the 15 Best

Save up to 59% on Calphalon cookware, Nordic Ware baking pans, and Lenox dining must-haves.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke

Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Published on November 16, 2022

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware
Photo:

Amazon

Hosting Thanksgiving dinner is a huge endeavor that requires three main tasks: cooking, decorating, and entertaining. Each job sounds simple, but in reality, November 24 can feel like a hectic blur — unless you prep days in advance (aka starting now). All you have to do is gather a few kitchen necessities that will help with the entire cooking process, many of which are currently on sale before Black Friday officially starts

While waiting for the crack of dawn to score expensive items on sale is a beloved pastime, it’s definitely not necessary… not when there are so many deals happening already on Amazon. In fact, the retailer has already cut prices in half on top-rated cookware, appliances, dinnerware, and more up to 59% off. You can find sales on items from popular brands like Calphalon, Nutribullet, Lenox, and more with prices starting at just $6. Yep, you read that right. 

To give you more time for holiday shopping, Amazon released a slew of early Black Friday sales on everything, including home, tech, fashion, and more. However, for some of the cheapest discounts, you’ll have to look in Amazon’s secret Outlet storefront. There, you’ll find more than 4,000 kitchen deals. But after doing a deep dive, we found the best sales available right now within the deals section on everything to get you prepped for Thanksgiving and beyond.

Early Black Friday Amazon Outlet Deals 

Anyone who has ever taken on cooking Thanksgiving dinner knows the importance of a good appliance. These small machines do the majority of the work for you, making them invaluable in the kitchen. So if you’re lacking in the appliance department, now’s the time to buy because there are deals on Krups coffee makers, Crockpot slow cookers, and Nutribullet blenders to name a few. 

Additionally, this extremely popular air fryer with more than 11,600 five-star ratings can whip up some tasty holiday appetizers and side dishes. Think roasted brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, meatballs, even stuffing. The air fryer has a 3.5-liter capacity to cook multiple items at once and comes with pre-programmed settings, however, you can also adjust the time and temperature to personalize your cooking as well. And right now, it’s up to 55% off. 

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: GoWise Usa 3.7-Quart Air Fryer, $43 (originally $96) at amazon.com

Not equipped to tame the bird? You will be with this extra-large Nordic Ware roaster. It’s so big, shoppers who have used it to cook Thanksgiving dinner said it could hold up to a 24-pound turkey. The now-$81 tray comes with a rack to hold the turkey up, allowing heat to cook it from all sides and preventing the skin from getting soggy from the drippings. 

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Copper Roaster with Rack, $81 (originally $104) at amazon.com

And for all your other cooking needs, go with this massive 10-piece pot and pan set from Calphalon. These cookware pieces have a nonstick surface which makes it easier to clean and even comes with inserts designed to prevent water from boiling over in the pot. With the set, you’ll get two fry pans, lidded sauce and saute pans, as well as a lidded stock pot for just under 30% off. 

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon Classic Hard-Anodized Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set, $170 (originally $240) at amazon.com

When guests arrive, serve them a mulled wine, winter sangria, or really any festive cocktail in these gorgeous Lenox stemless glasses. The wine glasses are designed with holly around the cup and a stylish gold trim along the mouth. The set comes with four glasses and is 23% off, bringing the price down to $39. 

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Lenox Holiday Four-Piece Stemless Wine Glasses, $39 (originally $50) at amazon.com

There are so many other early Black Friday deals to check out right now. Scroll through our list for the best of the best hiding within Amazon’s Outlet store before taking a look on the site for yourself. 

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Krups 12-Cup Savoy Programmable Coffee Maker, $90 (originally $115) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Chefman Electric Panini Press, $27 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Crockpot 6-Quart Smart-Pot Programmable Slow Cooker, $58 (originally $65) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Nutribullet Smart Touch Blender, $120 (originally $150) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Creative Co-Op Batter Bowl Shaped Measuring Cup Set, $15 (originally $36) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Farberware Steak Knife Set, $6 with coupon (originally $8) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Rubbermaid 16-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers, $51 (originally $67) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Calphalon Classic 3.5-Quart Saucepan, $49 (originally $80) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Zqbtc Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $37 with coupon (originally $55) at amazon.com

Amazon Outlet Black Friday cookware

Amazon

To buy: Fmumia Stainless Steel 10-Piece Silverware Set, $8 (originally $14) at amazon.com

Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundtlette Pan

Amazon

To buy: Nordic Ware Anniversary Bundtlette Pan, $32 (originally $75) at amazon.com

