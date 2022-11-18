Score Steep Discounts on Ina Garten’s All-Time Favorite Pieces, from Le Creuset Dutch Ovens to KitchenAid Mixers and Wüsthof Knives

When you hear the name Ina Garten, a few things immediately come to mind. Her catch phrases for one , but also her unique approach to food is surely at the forefront. It’s a no-fuss mindset that puts good quality above everything else, so it’s no surprise that she has particular kitchenware and tabletop essentials that fit the same bill.

If you’ve watched her shows religiously, like I have, it’s not too hard to pick those mainstays out. She makes her classic Beatty’s Chocolate Cake recipe with a KitchenAid mixer, her belly-warming beef bourguignon in a Le Creuset Dutch oven, and serves up her finest roasted chicken dinner (with Jeffrey, of course) on French white porcelain plates.

Like many of us, Garten searches for the most durable, high-quality pieces she can find. That way they not only work efficiently, but also last a lifetime. The only hang-up is that their price tags can feel completely daunting. Luckily, there are tons of early Black Friday sales from retailers like Amazon and Williams Sonoma that discount some of her all-time favorite pieces, like this deep Le Creuset Dutch oven that’s almost half off, this Wüsthof 6-inch chef's knife that’s on sale for less than $100, and this full 10-piece All-Clad cookware set that you can grab for over 50% off.

Whether you’re looking for personal inspiration or know of a loved one who’s a big fan, you can’t go wrong by snapping up any of these 10 discounted Garten-approved picks.

Kuhn Rikon 3-Piece Y-Shaped Peeler Set, $14 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Ateco Cake Stand, $51 (originally $71) at amazon.com

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set, $700 (originally $1,430) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $290 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $380) at williams-sonoma.com

Lodge 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

Chef's Choice 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener, $87 (originally $115) at amazon.com

Le Creuset 2.5-Quart French Oven, $160 (originally $284) at williams-sonoma.com

Wüsthof 6-Inch Classic Chef's Knife, $98 (originally $135) at williams-sonoma.com

Pillivuyt Conran Dinner Collection, from $8 (originally from $15) at williams-sonoma.com

Kuhn Rikon 3-Piece Y-Shaped Peeler Set

To buy: $14 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Garten once told us that the kitchen tool you should replace every year is your vegetable peeler, so now I replace my vegetable peeler every year — ish. She broke down the reasoning. Peelers’ blades get rusty and lose their sharpness fast, which is less than ideal when you’re peeling skin off of anything from an apple to a butternut squash. Garten herself has recommended this Y-shaped peeler on her website. The shape makes it easy to hold, plus its carbon steel blade cuts through even the toughest skins you’ll come across. Snap up this discounted set of three, that way you won’t have to keep buying one every year or so.

Ateco Cake Stand

To buy: $51 (originally $71) at amazon.com

Back in the Spring, Garten shared her top tips for pantry cleanout and organization, and I couldn’t help but spy my favorite cake stand sitting at the top of one of her shelves in all of its stainless steel glory. Great minds must think alike, because this cake stand truly is the best of the best, namely for its thoughtful design. The sturdy cast iron base keeps it from moving around while you’re working, plus it keeps the large surface sitting at the right height. It also glides effortlessly, so you don’t have to worry about skipping when you’re icing cakes.

All-Clad 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Amazon

To buy: $700 (originally $1,420) at amazon.com

We all know Garten loves her stainless steel cookware, and you’ll see them hiding in the background or in use in pretty much any of her videos. She’s specifically a big fan of All-Clad, since all of its cookware is designed to function in the most efficient way possible. They’re made with three- or five-ply stainless steel to hold heat optimally and evenly. You can also move it from any stovetop to your oven with no worries — it’s heat safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit, which is ideal for a lot of Garten’s recipes. This well-rounded 10-piece set is just $700 right now, and makes the perfect gift for newlyweds or new homeowners. There are other deals on individual All-Clad pieces at Amazon too, like this fry pan or sauce pot, which are up to 33% off.

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $290 (originally $330) at amazon.com

Garten’s known for a ton of desserts (made with “good vanilla,” of course), but none are quite as popular as Beatty’s chocolate cake. It’s her husband’s grandmother's recipe, and it’s incredibly popular thanks to its rich chocolate flavor and approachable rustic design. When she first made it on her show, she used a KitchenAid like the one listed on sale above. They’re a total workhorse in the kitchen and make lightwork out of cake recipes like Garten’s. They also help take the stress from tougher baking projects, too, like macarons and Italian-meringue buttercreams.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

To buy: $200 (originally $380) at williams-sonoma.com

Though Le Creuset’s allure goes far beyond Garten, there’s no denying that she inspires plenty of home cooks to snap one up. And, a Dutch oven is probably the most Garten-esque piece of cookware out there, since only the most comforting, reliable dishes come piping hot out of it. Think soups and stews, like her chicken pot pie soup recipe. This on-sale oven is made to be deeper with a 5.25-quart capacity. It’s perfect for things like extra tall roasts, or if you like a little extra space for any hot and bubbly concoctions.

Lodge 10-Inch Cast Iron Skillet

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $34) at amazon.com

A cast iron skillet is a must-have in Garten’s world — especially if you want to duplicate some of her many roasted chicken recipes (which is her absolute favorite dish to eat). When you’re looking to get a beautiful sear on food, especially meat or fish, this is the way to go. The Lodge pan is one of the most top-rated cookware pieces on Amazon, and it’s another recommendation Garten has on her own site as well. The 10-inch size is versatile but not too large for storage, plus it comes pre-seasoned and ready to use. Grab it now while it’s 42% off, too.

Wüsthof 6-Inch Classic Chef's Knife

To buy: $98 (originally $135) at williams-sonoma.com

Garten swears by Wüsthof knives for their well-crafted design. And you’d be hard-pressed to find videos where she isn’t using the brand’s chef’s knife to chop good quality dark chocolate or mince up fresh herbs. This classic 6-inch chef’s knife is on sale for almost 30% off at Williams Sonoma, and it’ll cut anything you throw at it with ease. It’s made from high-carbon steel and has an even weight with a comfortable handle for easy, hassle-free use.



Chef's Choice 2-Stage Electric Knife Sharpener

To buy: $87 (originally $115) at amazon.com

So now that you have your very own Wüsthof knife, you’re going to want to tend to it over time. Dull knives can not only draw out your prep time, but they’re also more dangerous, since it often requires a little more pressure when cutting through tougher ingredients, like artisan breads. This Chef’s Choice two-stage sharpener is listed as one of her favorites on her website, and you can grab it for less than $100 right now. Its smaller size is more compact, plus it easily sharpens straight- or serrated-edged knives with minimal effort.

Le Creuset 2.5-Quart French Oven

Williams Sonoma

To buy: $160 (originally $284) at williams-sonoma.com

If you’ve seen any images of Garten’s cookware collection, you’ll know that she loves to collect Le Creuset pieces. The French brand is popular for its cast iron and stoneware cookware, since they’re both durable and beautiful. This enameled cast iron French oven is no exception. It’s a smaller, shallower cousin to the Dutch version. Since it’s wide and has deep sides, it’s great for any Garten recipe that involves braising, but you can also use it in other ways, like cooking down sauces. The bottom pot is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lid is safe for up to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. For the most Garten-inspired look, you’ll definitely want to opt for her favorite olive, flame, or matte white colors.

Pillivuyt Conran Dinnerware Collection

Williams Sonoma

To buy: from $8 (originally from $15) at williams-sonoma.com

Though her cooking style is the main reason why Garten has risen to popularity, there’s also something to be said about how she creates a hosting environment that’s both elegant and inviting. It’s what a lot of us strive for, but always struggle to execute. So when she shared her Thanksgiving hosting tips with Williams Sonoma, we took it and ran. Her advice for setting the table is to focus on classic French white porcelain dishes, that way you can add pops of color with the food and flower arrangements. Luckily, we stumbled upon these on-clearance dishes that she recommended. Grab the different sized plates, bowls, and mugs for almost half off right now just in time for any hosting you’ve got planned.