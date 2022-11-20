Rubbermaid’s Top-Rated Food Storage Containers Are Ideal for Thanksgiving Leftovers, and They’re 42% Off

For many of us, the best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. From green bean casserole to cranberry sauce and even the big bird itself, the extra day (or three) of comfort food is just what we need after all that prepping and cooking.

Reliable food storage containers are key when you’re putting away leftovers, and now is the time to stock up. Amazon has been slashing prices left and right ahead of Black Friday, and we’ve found plenty of marked-down sets from one of our favorite brands, Rubbermaid.

Known for its wide variety of food storage containers (and smart storage solutions, too), Rubbermaid has earned top-marks in our F&W Faves testing because of its thoughtful designs and quality construction. And it’s not just our editors who are impressed — thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers have left perfect ratings on the brand’s airtight containers and stacking storage solutions.

Below, we’ve plucked a few standout deals on Rubbermaid’s most-loved containers from Amazon’s early Black Friday selection. There’s just enough time for them to arrive before Turkey Day, but we recommend adding them to your cart before prices jump back up or stock dwindles down.

Amazon

No one enjoys rummaging through a jumble of food storage lids, which is why this collection from Rubbermaid is so popular. The tops of this five-piece set snap together for compact storage, and also help the containers stack on top of each other in the fridge or freezer. As its name suggests, the freezer-safe collection’s 5.5-cup capacity is handy for meal prepping, something you might appreciate after eating mashed potatoes three days in a row. Get the set now while it’s 42% off.

To buy: Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 5.5-Cup Meal Prep Containers, $13 (originally $23) at amazon.com

Amazon

If you overbought produce for your broccoli casserole or spinach salad, check out Rubbermaid’s FreshWorks line. It’s designed with a special filter that controls the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide, keeping your fruits and vegetables from spoiling. In fact, shoppers say it even keeps foods like chopped lettuce fresh for over a week. This two-container set that’s $10 off is sure to save you money down the road.

To buy: Rubbermaid FreshWorks 4-Piece Produce Container Set, $14 (originally $24) at amazon.com



Amazon

This line’s incredibly tight seals and stain-resistant materials carried it to the top of our best food storage container list. We also appreciated that the durable BPA-free plastic set is modular and easy to stack, so you can take advantage of vertical space. While designed for pantry use, they’re also freezer-safe, so snap up these three containers while they’re 43% off.

To buy: Rubbermaid 6-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers for Pantry, $38 (originally $66) at amazon.com

Amazon

If your entire container collection could use an overhaul, add this nesting set of 21 to your cart ASAP. It comes in a wide variety of sizes, from .5-cup options for seasonings to a roomy 5-cup container to hold soup or stews. The larger containers’ lids also feature a vent, so you can microwave food without splatters. And this set is actually a special edition, designed with pretty blue lids. It’s a fresh look for your leftovers.

To buy: Rubbermaid EasyFindLids 42-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $25 (originally $32) at amazon.com

Amazon

OK, we admit this isn’t a container for Thanksgiving leftovers. But with 7,300 perfect five-star ratings and a $9 price tag, we couldn’t pass this cereal container up. It holds 18 cups, which users say fits family-sized boxes of cereal and keeps it fresh for weeks. It also has a flip-top lid that makes it easier to pour your breakfast into a bowl — even before your morning coffee.

To buy: Rubbermaid 18-Cup Cereal Container, $9 (originally $15) at amazon.com

