And who better to get recommendations from than the thousands and thousands of Amazon shoppers? After all, they’ve gone through and done all of the testing for us. Amazon has a section dedicated to products beloved by thousands of shoppers, all with four-star ratings or higher. From affordable rice cookers to summer fun shaved ice machines, you’ll find plenty of popular picks to fully stock your kitchen.

To help you find the best deals on these incredibly popular items, we picked out the best ones that are also on sale ahead of Prime Day. Read on for the eight best Amazon shopper-loved kitchen deals to shop, starting at $15.

The 8 Best Shopper-Loved Kitchen Deals to Shop:

Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Rice Cooker

Shoppers love this one-touch rice cooker, which can produce a perfectly cooked pot of rice in just minutes. The Aroma cooks two to six cups of any variety of rice in its nonstick cooking vessel, has its own warming capacity, and is easy to clean once you’re finished cooking. It can also double as a small slow-cooker. It has collected over 10,600 five-star ratings at Amazon, with one shopper calling it a “game changer.”

Dash Shaved Ice Maker

Cube ice, bagged ice, or homemade ice seamlessly transforms into delicious Hawaiian shaved ice with this fun home appliance. Ice can also be used for other fun and flexible warm weather treats, like slushies or margaritas. All you have to do is add the ice and turn the crank on top, it’s seriously that easy to use. It has over 3,000 perfect ratings at Amazon, with one reviewer dubbing it “the best thing they’ve ever bought.”

Black+Decker Countertop Blender

The Black+Decker countertop blender is a powerful, 550-watt tool that can produce a morning smoothie in seconds, no fuss, no muss, no waiting. This streamlined countertop appliance comes with a motor base, and a 5-cup glass jar for mixing up whatever you want. With ten speed settings, you can exact the perfect texture on your blended beverages. Best of all, it’s dishwasher-safe for the easiest of clean ups.

Doqaus Ice Cube Trays, 4-Pack

Ice cube trays are not just for ice – and these ice cube trays are the best in show. Perfect for batching frozen pesto, compound butters, baby food, and small amounts of stock, ice cube trays are an essential kitchen tool. The Doqaus is an Amazon shopper-favorite with over 28,000 perfect ratings thanks to its genius design. The removable lid allows you to stack trays, and the non-stick silicone makes releasing each cube completely seamless. Take it from this reviewer, who has one question: “why didn't they invent these sooner?!”

County Line Kitchen Cold Brew Maker

The review page of this cold brew maker is filled with shoppers saying a similar thing: “I would recommend this to anyone.” With this tool, you can make two full quarts of cold brew and easily transport it thanks to its included airtight lid. All you have to do is add coffee and water, steep overnight, and it’s ready to drink. The tight seal on the lid also ensures it won’t leak, even if you’re jostling it around in your bag on the way to the office.

Mueller Ultra Kettle

Boil water in just a few minutes with this handy speed-boil kettle, which illuminates and then automatically shuts off when it’s ready. The kettle is cordless and made from sleek borosilicate glass with a brushed stainless steel base. With a nonslip handle, and 1500 watts of power, this kettle is strong and powerful. One shopper writes that “compared to a kettle on the stove this is magic.”

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set

Shoppers love this 12-piece, color-coded knife set, which includes six different knives – a bread knife, chef’s knife, paring knife, Santoku knife, utility knife, and carving knife–as well as knife covers. Stainless-steel blades ensure a razor-sharp cut every time, and a nonstick coating prevents food from sticking. All of the handles have an ergonomic grip, making them a comfortable fit for most home cooks. And for $25, it’s hard to beat the price.

Hiware 2-Quart Glass Water Pitcher

Infuse hot and cold beverages in this versatile pitcher that doubles as an attractive piece of serviceware, particularly in the middle of market season. This BPA-free version has a detachable infuser and lid, making it easy to clean. In fact, the pitcher can even go in the dishwasher when you’re finished using it. And although it’s great for infusions, it’s equally great for cocktailing. Batched drinks, sangria, and even flavored spirits spring to life in this much beloved piece of homeware.

