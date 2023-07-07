With Prime Day fast approaching, you can already find so many amazing deals on espresso machines at Amazon. This year the two-day shopping event is slated to take place from July 11 and July 12, but before it even starts you can save up to 40% off on some bestselling espresso machines from brands like De’Longhi and Cuisinart, and there are even several bestselling Nespresso machines on sale, too.

High quality espresso machines are typically an expensive, though worthwhile investment, especially if you want to create a barista-level coffee experience at home. To help you sift through all of the deals, we picked out eight of the best deals to shop ahead of Prime Day — and prices start at just $35.

Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker

The Nespresso Vertuo is much more intuitive to use for beginners than other espresso machines: You can make a single-serving of either a 5-ounce or 8-ounce coffee or single or double espresso with the touch of just one button. It also features a water tank with a 37-ounce capacity so that you can go back for a second or third cup without having to refill it. And as an added bonus, Nespresso machines produce a smooth layer of crema floating your espresso. Right now, this machine is nearly 38% off, so we recommend grabbing it before the deal ends.

Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This affordable Mr. Coffee espresso machine is only $55, and it’s also one of the most versatile. It comes with a stainless steel pitcher so that you can steam and froth milk. This means that not only does it produce rich shots of espresso that can be drunk alone, but you can also whip up lattes and cappuccinos. Plus, the large capacity portafilter can make up to five shots of espresso at a time.

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine by Breville

With a width of just 11 centimeters, this is one of the most compact Nespresso machines, so it's great for coffee lovers who are looking for a professional cafe-level coffee experience but have limited counter space. It has two settings, one for espresso and another to make lungo, an Italian espresso drink made with more water. Best of all, the machine takes just 25 seconds to heat up.

Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine

Cuisinart’s espresso machine is 28% off right now, and one of its stand out benefits is that it's compatible with Nespresso pods. With the touch of a button, it can prepare either a single or double shot of espresso, topped with a layer of crema. Even better, the menu option lets you adjust the brew strength and temperature depending on your preferences. And for just $144, it’s one of the most affordable espresso machines included in the sale.

Gevi Espresso Machine

The Gevi espresso machine heats up in just 25 seconds, and includes a stainless steel steam wand so that you make lattes and cappuccinos. It’s designed to hold two cups at once, so you can multiple beverages at once — a great set up for couples or families. There’s also a dial on the front so that you can monitor the temperature of your beverages. It also has more than 1,800 five-star ratings and it’s 40% off right now.

Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine

Nespresso’s Inissia machine is compact, and just over 5 pounds, it’s lightweight, too which sets it apart from espresso machines with bulkier designs. And it's energy-saving, too, because it shuts off on its own after nine minutes. With just two buttons for espresso and lungo, it’s super simple to use, and fits in any kitchen.

De'Longhi Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

This bestselling espresso machine by De'Longhi features an elegant, streamlined design. When it’s done heating up, the “ready” light switches, an easy way to indicate that you can start brewing your beverage. Brew a single or double espresso, then use steam to make a cappuccino or latte. As an added bonus, the bottom tray can be adjusted to fit larger cups.



Imusa 4-Cup Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

At just $35, this is easily one of the most affordable espresso makers out there — and it also has more than 4,700 five-star ratings at Amazon. But just because it has a low price tag, doesn’t mean it’s not powerful: It can make up to four servings of espresso at a time, according to the brand, and comes with a steam wand to froth milk for lattes, directly into the included glass carafe — which has a convenient attached for easy pouring into your coffee cup.

