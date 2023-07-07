The 17 Best Prime Member-Only Kitchen Deals at Amazon Start at Just $7

Use your membership to upgrade your kitchen ASAP.

By
Daniel Modlin
Published on July 7, 2023

Amazon Prime Day is nearly here, and if you don’t have a Prime membership yet, you really need to sign up. Not only is it true that many of the best deals the day of are reserved for subscribers only, but some of the biggest price cuts leading up to the event are exclusive to members as well.

If those member-only deals sound tempting, you can give Prime a try with a free 30-day trial. It also comes with free, fast delivery, so you can enjoy your discounted finds ASAP. 

Now that you have a membership, check this out: We took the liberty of rounding up some of the best kitchen deals to shop for Prime members only. From food processors to cutting boards and everything in between, these are the very best deals exclusive, just for you, to shop right now. And best of all, prices start at just $7. 

COKUNST Electric Wine Opener

Best Prime-Exclusive Kitchen Appliance Deals

With a Prime membership, you’ll be able to score plenty of appliances for your kitchen at a big discount. First up, there’s a food processor that is $20 off right now. It comes complete with two bowls and has a 5-cup capacity, making it ideal for chopping vegetables, grinding meat, or crushing graham crackers for a pie crust. One shopper who has used it for six months, writes that this is “a great mini processor at an incredible price.”

Syvio Food Processor

To buy: Syvio 5-Cup Food Processor, $30 with Prime (originally $50) at amazon.com

But there’s plenty more on sale if that didn’t catch your eye. From a juicer perfect for making use of leftover fruits, to an electric wine opener that will ensure you never struggle to open a bottle again, keep scrolling to shop the best appliance deals for Prime members only. 

Amazon ESLITE LIFE Frying Pan Set with Lids Nonstick Skillet Set Egg Omelette Pans

Best Prime-Exclusive Cookware Deals

There are also plenty of deals on frying pans and cookware sets reserved just for Prime members. One standout is a 43% markdown on this nonstick griddle. It measures 19.5- by 10.7-inches and fits snugly over two burners. This means you can have it on high at one end for searing bacon and low on the other to craft perfect pancakes. It has a smooth side and a ribbed side so you can just flip it over, depending on what you’re cooking, too.

Amazon SENSARTE Nonstick Griddle Grill Pan, Pro-Grid Reversible Grill & Griddle Pan

To buy: Sensarte Nonstick Griddle, $34 with Prime (originally $60) at amazon.com

Beyond griddles, there are frying pan sets with everything you need to craft gourmet meals at home, and there’s even a wok with an array of utensils so you can create stir-fry at home like a professional. Keep scrolling to shop the rest of the Prime member exclusive cookware deals. 

Amazon Cutting Boards for Kitchen, Plastic Chopping Board Set of 4 with Non-Slip Feet

Best Prime-Exclusive Kitchen Tool Deals

It’s a universal fact that everyone could use more kitchen tools. They are just so helpful and transform tedious tasks into exhilarating experiences. Take, for instance, this set of stainless steel tongs, which are just $6 with a Prime membership. You’ll never grill without the proper tools again. 

Amazon Prime Day HOTEC Premium Stainless Steel

To buy: Hotec Premium Stainless Steel Tongs, $6 with Prime (originally $17) at amazon.com

Of course, there’s plenty more to shop as well. From ice trays that are just $8 with a Prime membership, to a set of four cutting boards perfect for chopping up anything in your kitchen or even on the go, keep on reading to shop some of the very best kitchen tool deals right now. 

