Calling All Cooks: You Can Save $50 on the Ultimate Grilling Gadget Right Now

It’s dad-approved, too.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Published on July 5, 2023

A MEATER Block: 4-Probe Premium WiFi Smart Meat Thermometer against a blue background.
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Ah, yes: the grill. Nothing makes me feel the spirit of summer like the smell of searing burgers and crisping up hot dogs. And I know I’m not alone.

If you want to take advantage of the grilling season, you need the right tools. Thankfully, one of my favorites is $50 off ahead of Prime Day. But get it while it’s hot, it won’t be on sale for long.

MEATER Block

Amazon

To buy: Meater Block 4-Probe WiFi Smart Meat Thermometer, $300 (originally $350) at amazon.com

The Meater is my dad’s favorite grilling gadget and for good reason. Thanks to its WiFi connectivity, he can check the temp of his steaks without leaving his office. When they’re ready, the app the thermometer connects to gives his phone a buzz, and you should see him run to the grill.

But this Meater is slightly different, and dare I say it, slightly more advanced. Instead of one probe, this one comes with four. Why do you need four, you ask? I can think of several reasons. The first is the most obvious: When cooking a Thanksgiving turkey, different parts cook at different speeds, so while the breast might be ready, the thighs might be undercooked. This would allow you to monitor all areas of the bird. And if you have different-sized steaks, the four probes will ensure each comes out just the way the person eating it likes it. 

The sale price of $300 is, admittedly, an investment. But you can trust they’ll last; each probe is easy to clean with warm soap and water and can be charged in the wooden charging block it comes with. If you’re looking for an excellent meat thermometer, or better yet, four, this set is the one to get.

Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about this product, either. It’s already collected over 3,500 five-star ratings thanks to how easy it is to use and how accurate it is. One shopper writes that the set is “high quality” and made the best steaks they’ve cooked in years. They add that they love that there’s “no more guessing” when each is done. 

A second shopper added to this sentiment, writing, “I used my Meater this weekend to reverse-sear some thick New York strip steaks. My Meater told me what the pre-cooked temperature inside was, what the cooked time was for medium-rare, and gave me a five minute warning when cook time was finished.” Bottom line, they write, “How can you fail to make a great steak?”

So go ahead and add these thermometers to your cart for a summer full of no-fail steaks. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $300.

