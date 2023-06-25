These 10 Genius Kitchen Gadgets at Amazon Will Make Life Easier, and Prices Start at $7

Amazon is a go-to for clever kitchen gadgets that make life easier, from handheld blenders to vacuum sealers to no-mess oil dispensers. That’s why you don’t want to miss this: Now that it announced the dates of its massive Prime Day sales event, several of those must-have tools are already discounted.

Whether it is a knife sharpener or one of our tested-favorite wireless meat thermometers, Amazon’s early access deals include discounts as impressive as 59% off. Even high-end brands such as Breville, Braun, and Frigidaire are marked down.

If you want a taste of those deep discounts on hidden kitchen gems, scroll down to see 10 editor-approved finds you can shop right now. Or head to Amazon’s Prime Day hub where members can get even more savings and sneak peeks ahead of the two-day extravaganza. (Not a Prime member? Consider signing up for a free 30-day trial before the sale starts.)

Early Prime Day Deals on Clever Kitchen Gadgets:

Karidge Mini Bag Sealer

Amazon

This mini gadget looks like a flat iron but is a great kitchen find. Instead of straightening your hair, the device reseals almost any bag, be it chips or nuts. It is available in many colors and reseals bags made from materials such as plastic, foil, and mylar. That means you don't need chip clips or other storage methods. The mini sealer is also lightweight and compact, so it won't take up much space in your kitchen either.

Lhs Herb Scissors Set

Amazon

My husband bought me these since I grow many herbs in my garden. I was initially resistant, but I use them all the time now. Not only can they snip herbs right off the stem into your recipes, but I also use them to shower dishes in green onions or even to help with an admittedly rough chiffonade of stemmed and rolled kale. They pop into the dishwasher for easy cleaning and have a protective cover so you won't cut your fingers when reaching into a drawer.

Wibimen Round Ice Tray and Container Set

Amazon

I have an ice maker, but after a friend recommended this for "fun ice," I was sold. Have you been on social media lately? Ice is a thing, especially with iced coffee TikTok. What I love about these trays is their easy filling and pop-out. Once you have made your cubes, the container can hold the finished product, so you can continue to make more if you have friends over. It even has a scoop. The kit has two ice traits, so you can make 66 balls at once.

Meater Block

Amazon

Keep tabs on your food from over 165 feet away with the Meater Block, a wireless smart meat thermometer set. My colleagues are fans of the Meater, and I don’t think you should pass up the deal on this set. It comes with four probes, which feature dual-temperature sensors to monitor the meat and ambient temperatures. Connecting to the app gives you the added benefit of proposed cooking and rest times for various foods, including steaks or even carrots. It's also easy to clean since the probes can go in the dishwasher.

Wobiloo Glass Olive Oil Dispenser

Amazon

I like this two-in-one oil dispenser for many reasons. The silicone dropper and brush are made of food-grade silicone. No matter how good you are eyeing your oils, there's always a chance you may pour one too many glugs into your dish. This gives you more control and also measures how much you are using. You can use it with the silicone brush should you want to brush it straight into your pan or onto your ingredients. You can also use it as a syringe of sorts to dress salads or measure ingredients into baking. It disassembles quickly for washing, and you can color-coordinate multiple oils in different bottles for mess-free cooking across the board. You'll never need another cooking spray again.

Chef'sChoice Manual Knife Sharpeners

Amazon

Any home cook or professional chef will tell you a dull knife is dangerous. While getting your blades professionally sharpened is a great idea, I also enjoy honing them at home. Chef's Choice makes an excellent handheld sharpener that aced Food & Wine’s tests. It has three sharpening stages and is made with 100% diamond abrasives. It has a nice handle that's comfortable to hold and easy to maneuver while sharpening. You don’t need much more to convince me that it's a great addition to any kitchen where knives are treated with the respect they deserve.

PolyScience Breville Gun Pro Smoke Infuser

Amazon

Infusing cocktails and food with smoke is still trendy with recipes everywhere, but smoking guns can be pricey. When I saw Breville's Polyscience discounted by $30, I had to include it. The set has everything to get you started, including the smoke gun, nozzle extender hose, batteries, replacement smoke screens, instructions, and a sample of apple and hickory wood chips. Breville's smoke gun is easy to control and use, even if it is your first foray into the fire. If you've been on the fence, this is the time to grab it.

Holikme All-Purpose Drill Scrub Kit

Amazon

A spotless kitchen is a zen place. However, the nooks and crannies of ovens, stoves, and sinks can be hard to clean for even the most diligent scrubber. This set of three brushes allows you to save your elbow grease for more critical projects, like gardening or making sourdough bread. You attach these like a drill bit to your handheld of choice. It has an extended reach attachment to get to hard-to-clean areas, as well as a magnet to avoid slippage. The cordless drill is not included.

Nesco Deluxe Food VS-12 Vacuum Sealer

Amazon

A vacuum sealer is excellent for so many reasons. It can help you save money if you buy things like steaks in bulk at Costco, but it is also helpful for cooking. I often use it for sous vide recipes since proteins and vegetables must be airtight when submerged under water while cooking. This Nesco is a top-seller and is discounted ahead of Prime Day 2023. It has a bag cutter and two rolls of vacuum sealer bags to get you started.

Braun 3-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender and Food Processor

Amazon

An immersion blender is a must-have tool for any kitchen, be it that of a professional or home cook. Immersion blenders allow you to puree recipes to smooth consistencies immediately in the pot or saucepan, which means you have more control and less mess to clean. Braun's set is a top-performer, and this version comes with a 2-cup food processor that is perfect for prepping ingredients like garlic or making salsas and pestos. It also comes with a whisk in case you need a handheld mixer. Attaching and detaching the blender is easy; most parts can go in the dishwasher.

