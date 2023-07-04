These On-Sale Organizers from Amazon Start at $15 and Can Instantly Streamline Your Refrigerator

Embrace the era of organization with the best and brightest fridge organization items available for Prime Day. Egg holders, fridge caddies, and bonus fridge drawers are all available at Amazon, and the deals are so great that they just might inspire you to organize your entire house.

Take advantage of Prime Day by diving into some of these early deals. Thinking of tackling a summer refresh when it comes to your fridge? Now’s definitely the time. It’s time to double-down on organization, which is why we’ve scoured Amazon for seven of the best fridge organizers. Best of all, prices start at just $15.

Best Early Prime Day Fridge Organizers Deals

Pure Future Set of 10 Refrigerator Organizer Bins Stackable with Lids

Amazon

To buy: $25 (originally $40) at amazon.com

This food grade-safe set of 10 organizer bins allows you to mix-and-match depending on your individual needs. With one large container, three medium containers, and six small containers, this set offers maximum flexibility. Store fresh vegetables, leftovers, or even miscellaneous condiments and snacks. The BPA-free plastic makes it easy to see what’s inside and the lids trap odors inside, as opposed to in your refrigerator.

Scavata 2 Pack Soda Can Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $27 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

Each of these can organizers can hold up to 12 cans of soda, seltzer, or beer, and the smart design makes cans easy to grab whenever you want one. A lid on top means that organizers can be stacked on top of one another, too, making plenty of space for all of your other refrigerator necessities. The durable material is also shatter-resistant and BPA-free. If you accidentally spill on one, they are easy to clean thanks to their material as well.

MesRosa Egg Holder for Refrigerator

Amazon

To buy: $21 with coupon (originally $23) at amazon.com

Egg cartons can take up a lot of unnecessary space in the fridge, so here’s a solution: a quality set of egg holders. This two layer container can hold 36 eggs total, and the coolest part is, they roll forward so there’s always easy access. It’s like an egg vending machine. The containers measure 11.2- by 8.5- by 5.5-inches so it won’t take up too much room in the fridge, and all you need to use is warm water and soap to clean it if an egg accidentally breaks.

Vtopmart Refrigerator Wine and Water Bottle Holder

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $23) at amazon.com

Wine bottles always take up so much room in the fridge. But you don’t have to buy a wine fridge to solve this problem (although, maybe you should). Instead, check this out. It’s a four-pack of wine holders that stack on top of each other to help you save space. All in all, this is a genius way to keep wine cool, while still leaving room for the main course.

YouCopia RollOut Fridge Caddy

Amazon

To buy: $15 (originally $16) at amazon.com

Made to fit standard refrigerators, the YouCopia RollOut Fridge Caddy is a useful organizing tool if you find yourself collecting condiments and sauces inside your fridge. Wheels at the base of the caddy allow it to roll back and forth for convenient access to stored items and handles on each side means it can be removed from the fridge and placed right on the table. With everything you need in one caddy, condiments are more streamlined and easier to manage.

Odomu 4-Pack Fridge Food Storage Container with Lids

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (originally $29) at amazon.com

This set of four food storage containers comes in large, medium, small, and mini and includes both colanders baskets and food storage containers with lids. Food can be removed, rinsed, dried, and then placed right into the storage containers in one single step. Thawing foods, like defrosting meats and fish that need time in the fridge, can also benefit from the colander system — they won’t sit around in liquid as they come to refrigerator temp.

ClearSpace Plastic Storage Bins, 8-Pack

Amazon

To buy: $90 (originally $105) at amazon.com

If you’re looking for a catch-all system to ensure that you can keep your fridge organized, add these storage bins to your cart while they’re still on sale. You’ll get eight bins that measure 12- by 11- by 7-inches and are clear so it’s easy to see what’s inside. They have handles on two ends for easy access, and are even stackable to help you save room when they’re not in use.

