Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 10 to Buy

Amazon officially announced the dates of Prime Day 2023 yesterday. The retailer’s biggest sale of the year will take place from July 11 to July 12. However, before Prime Day even starts, Amazon has already slashed prices on some of our favorite kitchen products — including kitchen organization and storage.

Right now is the best time to stock up on organizers for your cabinets, drawers, pantry, and refrigerator. Replace all the cardboard single-use plastic containers in your kitchen with reusable, transparent storage that gives you easy access to whatever you’re looking for. Organize all the different sizes of plastic storage bags in your drawers in one container. You can even grab a set of Rubbermaid storage containers that are perfect for meal prep and weekday lunches for only $28, among many other products.

Below, find ten of the best deals on kitchen organization and storage products ahead of Prime Day. Right now, you can save up to 47% off, and the best part is, everything on our list is under $40.

Early Prime Day Food Storage and Organizer Deals

Vubojo Washable Refrigerator Liners

Amazon

To buy: $6 (originally $10) at amazon.com

These washable liners make it so much easier to clean out your refrigerator. Instead of contorting your body to reach spills and sticky messes on shelves, line them with these mats. When it comes time to give your refrigerator a refresh, simply remove the matts, rinse them clean, and replace them. The eight-piece set is just $6 right now — an effortless investment to make your life so much easier.

Rarapop Lazy Susan Turntables, Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $19 (originally $36) at amazon.com

These 12-inch lazy susan turntables can be used in cabinets, refrigerator shelves, or on the counter. They make anything that can fit on top easier to access, from salad dressings to spices to oil dispensers. The raised lip prevents your items from toppling over, and the tables turn smoothly so you can grab what you need in seconds. The current discount of 47% off is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

Hoojo Refrigerator Organizer Bins, Set of 8

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (originally $31) at amazon.com

Loose produce rolling around your refrigerator makes it hard to find what you need. These plastic bins are the perfect place to store apples, oranges, cucumbers, lettuce, and any other type of produce — no need to hang on to the plastic bags your fruit and vegetables come in at the store. And because you can see exactly what you have at a glance, there's less of a chance that your food will go bad and end up being wasted.

Mystozer Magnetic Spice Rack Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $29 (originally $46) at amazon.com

Spices scattered throughout different cabinets and all over the counter makes cooking more complicated and frustrating. Now they can all be stored in the same place, thanks to this spice rack set. All four racks are magnetic, so they can stick to the side of your refrigerator for easy access (plus there are no screws or drills necessary for installation), and each one can hold up to 6 pounds. All your spices and seasonings are facing outward on the rack so you can see what you need immediately.

Rubbermaid 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set

Amazon

To buy: $28 (originally $35) at amazon.com

This 14-piece set of Rubbermaid containers is surprisingly versatile. The set includes two 0.5-cup, two 1.3-cup, two 3.2-cup, and one 9.6-cup containers (plus lids), so you have a range of sizes that can fit everything from big batches of pasta to salmon filets to dried nuts and salad dressing. Not only can they be used for leftovers, but they are the perfect vessels for weekly meal prep. Pack your lunch in one of the large sizes, toss it in your tote bag or backpack and take it with you to the office or on day trips. And at just $28 for the whole set, this is a great price on containers that will come in handy every day of the week.

Openable 6-in-1 Wrap and Bag Organizer

Amazon

To buy: $40 (originally $45) at amazon.com

If you’re anything like me, the drawer where you keep your plastic storage bags and aluminum foil is one of the most jumbled places in your kitchen. That’s why you need this bag organizer, which features four slots of different sizes of plastic storage bags, as well as two extra slots for both foil and plastic wrap. Now you can grab the storage bag you need at a moment’s notice, without trying struggling to find the right size.

Legend & Co. Under-Sink Organizers, 2 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $26 (originally $37) at amazon.com

Everybody knows that underneath the sink is a mess of cleaning products, sponges, and old rags, but it doesn’t have to be that way. If you’re tired of rummaging around for the product you’re looking for, grab this two-tiered under-the-sink organizer caddy. It fits sponges, dish soap, cleaning products in spray bottles, and paper towel rolls. Measuring 16.22- by 9.17- by 7.83-inches, it's narrow enough to fit next to an exposed drain pipe, and you never have to worry about searching for that dish soap refill amongst a pile of other products again.

Mecheer Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack

Amazon

To buy: $8 (originally $12) at amazon.com



This now-$8 over-the-sink dish rack is a serious space-saver, making it ideal for people with cramped kitchens. The stainless steel rack is rust-resistant and non-slip, and when it's not being used it can be rolled up and stored. Yet despite its compact size, it can hold up to 33 pounds. And it’s versatile: It can be used not just to dry dishes, but also produce or to thaw meat. Because it's so easy to store and pack, it can also be used as a drying rack on camping trips.

Vivaive Clear Plastic Food Storage Organizer Bins, 8 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $22 (originally $27) at amazon.com

Large 5.2-Liter Storage Containers, Set of 4

Amazon

To buy: $22 with coupon (originally $31) at amazon.com

Flour, sugar, and dried pasta bags get ripped, take up space in cabinets, and can even cause your ingredients to spoil. The best way to store these goods is in these airtight storage containers. They can hold up to 5.2 liters of anything dry, whether it's your baking supplies, rice, quinoa, or coffee grounds. This set comes with labels so you can easily find what you’re looking for. The lids lock on the side for a tight seal, so your ingredients last longer. And for just $22 for four of these containers, you’re also getting peace of mind that your food isn’t being wasted.

