The best shopper I know is my dad — not my mom, which is perhaps the trope. He constantly has an eye for deals, whether it’s a massive sale on a TV, or a $9 can opener worth the buy.

So I thought it’d be fun to ask my dad which Prime Day deals he’s excited about. Some of them are on products he already owns and has been telling people to add to their kitchens, and some of them are on his own wish-list. There’s something for everyone, a grill, a food processor, and one product that surprised even me. And in classic dad-fashion, prices are as low as $8.

8 Best Early Day Prime Day Deals, According to My Dad:

Weber Genesis E-325S Grill

To buy: $899 (originally $1049) at amazon.com

My dad is laser-focused on getting this grill on sale for Prime Day. So much so that I’ve been screening his phone calls (if I have to explain the specs to him one more time, I swear). There are two reasons he wants it: The first is that we named it our favorite grill, and he’s a proud dad. The second is, the sales guy at Costco told him it’s the best grill, too. (He’s a doctor, so he always needs a second opinion.) With a 994 square-inch cooking surface, three burners, and a classic Weber design, it’s going to be his new best friend for 20 years at least.

Weetie Grill Brush and Scraper

To buy: $20 with coupon (originally $30) at amazon.com

He also needs to add some more grill cleaning supplies to his repertoire, especially with the new one coming in. He decided on this brush-scraper combo after reading reviews (there are over 10,800 five-star ratings at Amazon). So many shoppers have called it a “game changer,” or said that it’s a faster way to clean your grill that I think he is just really excited to try it.

Meater Plus

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at amazon.com

Once my dad started using a Meater, a wireless meat thermometer, it changed his cooking for good. His steaks are always perfectly cooked thanks to the app, which tells you the exact temperature. And he doesn’t have to stand by the grill: He can sit in his office and work, and an alarm will go off when it’s time to take them off the heat. He already has several Meaters, but he’s telling everyone he knows to get one, especially when it’s on rare sale.

KitchenAid Classic 9-Inch Pizza Wheel

To buy: $8 (originally $15) at amazon.com

I know what you’re thinking here, and this pizza cutter is decidedly not for pizza in my dad’s mind: It’s for cutting French toast. This is perhaps an intimate detail but he loves to make French toast, and he loves even more cutting it into little squares, which I used to (OK, fine, still do) call tic-tac-toe-toast. He’s been using the same wheel for at least 20 years, so he’s getting a new one this year. Why not use a knife? I’m not exactly certain, but that’s a dad for you.

Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor

To buy: $229 (originally $250) at amazon.com

My dad has never used the food processor. But my mom uses it constantly, and she has been asking for a new one for years. We have this exact Cuisinart, but again, it’s old and I think she broke the lid somehow. He has asked me at least 20 times if I know if it will go on sale for Prime Day. I think he believes I have access to information, which I don’t. But I do know it’s on sale right ahead of Prime Day, and I do know that this is the lowest price it ever reaches, so, now’s the time to get it.

Weston Hamburger Press

To buy: $25 (originally $27) at amazon.com

This hamburger press rarely goes on sale, but it is one of my dad’s favorite tools. He’s not a smashburger guy: He likes a substantial patty, grilled over propane. This tool ensures consistently shaped patties, which means they are all ready to take off the grill at the same time. He likes that it’s adjustable, so he can decide the thickness, too.

Viski Gunmetal Cocktail Shaker

To buy: $38 (originally $48) at amazon.com

I think this is the one product I convinced him to buy (remember, the credit goes to Costco-man for the grill). One of my least favorite things about shaking cocktails in a Boston shaker is separating the top and the bottom after shaking. It’s seemingly impossible, and my dad agrees. This is the only shaker I’ve tried that is actually easy to take apart even when it’s ice cold. My dad is excited about that prospect, and that it’s slightly over 20% off.

Njcharms Ceramic Ramen Bowl, Set of 2

To buy: $32 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

Look, I don’t know what the deal is with these. He told me I had to include them if I wrote this article. I think it’s because he just went to Japan, and he's really into the idea of making his own ramen. Apparently he drank sake out of a 500-year-old cup. He said we could never have that because my mom would drop it (she agrees). So, here it is: Some inexpensive ramen bowls likely for the same reason.

