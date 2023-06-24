‘Mosquitoes Are Not Safe’ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and It’s 28% Off Right Now

You’ll want one for the porch and the backyard.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Portrait of Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 24, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

âMosquitoes Are Not Safeâ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and Itâs 38% Off Right Now Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Madison Woiten

In the summer, all anyone wants to do is hang out outdoors and soak in the sunshine — but there’s one big deterrent: mosquitos. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, a reliable way to deter flying insects is a must-have to make everyone more comfortable. 

One of the best options out there is this electronic bug zapper. Right now, you can grab one for 28% off at Amazon, and rest assured that relaxing outdoors never has to involve swatting at mosquitoes again. 

Amazon Prime Day ASPECTEK Powerful 20W

Amazon

To buy: Aspectek Electronic Bug Zapper, $32 (originally $45) at amazon.com

This electronic mosquito repeller uses the power of UV light bulbs to attract insects, then zap them once they get too close. It measures 15.16- by 11.02- by 3.15-inches so it's not excessively bulky, and it weighs around three pounds, so it can be easily carried from indoors to outdoors. 

But beyond being easy to set up and use, one of the most appealing features of this bug zapper is the removable tray at the bottom, where the expired flies and mosquitoes are collected. Just slide the tray out and dump it out in the trash for a completely mess-free clean up.

There are also a variety of options for how to use it in your space. If you want to use it indoors, it can be hung up on the wall by the chain on the top. Otherwise, it can be balanced on top of the patio or outdoor dining table. If you like to enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh air, or plan to have a big potluck dinner with friends on the deck, this bug zapper will fit right in. You might even want to grab two — one for the porch and one for the backyard. 

Thanks to the fact that this powerful tool reliably zaps any bugs that invade your space, it has  earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper who lives near a river that attracts mosquitoes wrote, “Every time you hear a zap, that's one less mosquito to annoy you later,” and added that they no longer have to “wear stinky insect repellent.” 

Another shopper who lives on a humid Texas farm wrote, “This thing is a beast when it comes to insects,” and added that, “mosquitoes are not safe from this contraption.”

Don’t let mosquitoes discourage you from living your best life this summer. All you need is this electronic bug zapper — and at just $32, it’s a great deal on a product that will give you peace of mind all summer long. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $32. 

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

The Best Grill Deals to Shop Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, Starting at $30
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Dad Deals Tout
My Dad Has Been Preparing for Prime Day All Year—These Are the 8 Deals He’s Eyeing
One-off deal: Ice cream maker Tou
This Top-Rated Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in 20 Minutes, and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Best Bug Zappers of 2023
The Best Bug Zappers for Pest-Free Barbecues, Bonfires, and Picnics
Amazon Hot Home Finds Tout
Grills, Ice Makers, and Bug Zappers Are Massively Marked Down in Amazon’s Under-the-Radar Summer Storefront
Amazon Prime Day Announcement Tout
Pssst! Amazon Just Revealed the Dates for Prime Day 2023
Prime Day: Deal Roundup: Cast Iron Cookware Deals Tout
Amazon Is Full of Cast Iron Cookware Deals, Including Up to 53% Off Lodge, Le Creuset, and Cuisinart
Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Products Tout
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Shopping for Kitchen Products, and These Are the Best Early Prime Day Deals I Want for Myself
QT: BLACKSTONE Tout
You Don't Have to Spend $300 on a Blackstone Griddle—This One Is Half That
DOWAN Ramekins Tout
I Host Outdoor Dinner Parties Once a Week, and These Are the 7 Products I Swear By
Take 42% Off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and More Top Camping Brands at REI This Weekend Tout
Take 45% Off Yeti, Hydro Flask, and More Top Camping Brands at REI This Weekend
Save $300 on a Top-Rated Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill and Smoker Ahead of Prime Day tout
Save $300 on a Top-Rated Kamado Joe Charcoal Grill and Smoker Ahead of Prime Day
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime DayâThese Are the 10 to Buy
Amazon Slashed the Prices of So Many Kitchen Organizers Ahead of Prime Day—These Are the 10 to Buy
Best Deals Happening This June on Amazon Tout
Lodge, Ninja, and More Top Kitchen Brands Are Nearly 70% Off at Amazon—These Are the Deals to Grab
Amazon Last Minute Father's Day Gifts Tout
Hurry! Amazon Still Has Great Deals on Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts, and Prices Start at Just $13
Act Fast: Ice Cream Makers from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands Are Already on Sale at Amazon Tout
Act Fast: Ice Cream Makers from Cuisinart, KitchenAid, and More Top Brands Are Already on Sale at Amazon
This 'Life Changing' Kitchen Mat Is Durable, Easy to Clean, and Marked Down to Just $16 Tout
This 'Life Changing' Kitchen Mat Is Durable, Easy to Clean, and Marked Down to Just $16
Patio Umbrellas and Canopies at Amazon Tout
Patio Umbrellas and Gazebos at Amazon Start at $47 and Can Instantly Cool Your Outdoor Space
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Dad Deals Tout
My Dad Has Been Preparing for Prime Day All Year—These Are the 8 Deals He’s Eyeing