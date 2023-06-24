‘Mosquitoes Are Not Safe’ from This Electronic Insect Zapper, and It’s 28% Off Right Now

In the summer, all anyone wants to do is hang out outdoors and soak in the sunshine — but there’s one big deterrent: mosquitos. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, a reliable way to deter flying insects is a must-have to make everyone more comfortable.

One of the best options out there is this electronic bug zapper. Right now, you can grab one for 28% off at Amazon, and rest assured that relaxing outdoors never has to involve swatting at mosquitoes again.

To buy: Aspectek Electronic Bug Zapper, $32 (originally $45) at amazon.com

This electronic mosquito repeller uses the power of UV light bulbs to attract insects, then zap them once they get too close. It measures 15.16- by 11.02- by 3.15-inches so it's not excessively bulky, and it weighs around three pounds, so it can be easily carried from indoors to outdoors.

But beyond being easy to set up and use, one of the most appealing features of this bug zapper is the removable tray at the bottom, where the expired flies and mosquitoes are collected. Just slide the tray out and dump it out in the trash for a completely mess-free clean up.

There are also a variety of options for how to use it in your space. If you want to use it indoors, it can be hung up on the wall by the chain on the top. Otherwise, it can be balanced on top of the patio or outdoor dining table. If you like to enjoy your morning coffee in the fresh air, or plan to have a big potluck dinner with friends on the deck, this bug zapper will fit right in. You might even want to grab two — one for the porch and one for the backyard.

Thanks to the fact that this powerful tool reliably zaps any bugs that invade your space, it has earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One shopper who lives near a river that attracts mosquitoes wrote, “Every time you hear a zap, that's one less mosquito to annoy you later,” and added that they no longer have to “wear stinky insect repellent.”

Another shopper who lives on a humid Texas farm wrote, “This thing is a beast when it comes to insects,” and added that, “mosquitoes are not safe from this contraption.”

Don’t let mosquitoes discourage you from living your best life this summer. All you need is this electronic bug zapper — and at just $32, it’s a great deal on a product that will give you peace of mind all summer long.

At the time of publishing, the price was $32.

