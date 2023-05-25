This Top-Rated Dyson Vacuum Is Over $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in a home, and with that high traffic comes some of the toughest messes. Flour seems to land on every surface when baking and pieces of cereal and coffee grounds magically appear in hard-to-reach places. Sweeping with a broom just doesn’t get every speck lying around on the floor. You need a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner.

Lightweight, easy to maneuver, and best of all no cord to get tangled up in, these vacuum cleaners are indispensable when cleaning up kitchen messes. The key to one of these tools, though, is to get one that can handle the tough jobs and grab every microscopic particle. An exceptional one that is up for the task is the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and right now, it's over $100 off at Amazon.

To buy: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $639 (originally $750) at amazon.com

The V15 cordless vacuum by Dyson is truly incredible. It has a green laser that lights up every piece of dust on hard floors including tile, laminate, and wood, and sucks them right up into its container. Plus, it has an LCD screen that shows you what it is picking up and how much run-time is left before the vacuum needs recharging. Did I forget to mention the intelligence feature, where it automatically senses the amount of debris and adjusts the suction level to deep clean the floor? This vacuum is pretty impressive.

The vacuum also comes with a few attachments. It has a laser slim fluffy head, a digital motorbar cleaner head, and five other attachments, including a crevice tool and a soft dusting brush. There is a wall dock and charger for charging included as well.

The laser slim fluffy head has a laser feature that illuminates dust, while the motorbar grabs dust and hair with the ability to detangle hair from the bar. Not only can this vacuum reach under the kitchen table and swivel to get in corners, but you can detach it and have a handheld to clean chair cushions and other furniture. And yes, it does work on carpets.

Our Commerce Editor, Daniel Modlin, can attest to how well this vacuum works. He says, “I have had this vacuum for two years, and it still works so well. I love that the green light makes it easy to see crumbs I might've missed otherwise. Now, I'm not just guessing my house is clean, I know it is."

Amazon shoppers agree too. One reviewer wrote, “This is by far the best stick vacuum we have ever had,” adding they love the green light as it “shows the dust and dirt that your eye misses.” Another one was so impressed they wrote that it picked up an “unbelievable” amount of fine dirt.

Dyson has proven itself time and time again when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and this is definitely one worth adding to your home. Grab Dyson’s V15 cordless vacuum right now while it’s over $100 off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $639.