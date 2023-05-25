This Top-Rated Dyson Vacuum Is Over $100 Off at Amazon for Memorial Day Weekend

It's perfect for those kitchen messes.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 25, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

Food & Wine / Reese Herrington

The kitchen is one of the most used rooms in a home, and with that high traffic comes some of the toughest messes. Flour seems to land on every surface when baking and pieces of cereal and coffee grounds magically appear in hard-to-reach places. Sweeping with a broom just doesn’t get every speck lying around on the floor. You need a powerful cordless vacuum cleaner.

Lightweight, easy to maneuver, and best of all no cord to get tangled up in, these vacuum cleaners are indispensable when cleaning up kitchen messes. The key to one of these tools, though, is to get one that can handle the tough jobs and grab every microscopic particle. An exceptional one that is up for the task is the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, and right now, it's over $100 off at Amazon.

Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Target

To buy: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $639 (originally $750) at amazon.com

The V15 cordless vacuum by Dyson is truly incredible. It has a green laser that lights up every piece of dust on hard floors including tile, laminate, and wood, and sucks them right up into its container. Plus, it has an LCD screen that shows you what it is picking up and how much run-time is left before the vacuum needs recharging. Did I forget to mention the intelligence feature, where it automatically senses the amount of debris and adjusts the suction level to deep clean the floor? This vacuum is pretty impressive.

The vacuum also comes with a few attachments. It has a laser slim fluffy head, a digital motorbar cleaner head, and five other attachments, including a crevice tool and a soft dusting brush. There is a wall dock and charger for charging included as well.

The laser slim fluffy head has a laser feature that illuminates dust, while the motorbar grabs dust and hair with the ability to detangle hair from the bar. Not only can this vacuum reach under the kitchen table and swivel to get in corners, but you can detach it and have a handheld to clean chair cushions and other furniture. And yes, it does work on carpets. 

Our Commerce Editor, Daniel Modlin, can attest to how well this vacuum works. He says, “I have had this vacuum for two years, and it still works so well. I love that the green light makes it easy to see crumbs I might've missed otherwise. Now, I'm not just guessing my house is clean, I know it is."

Amazon shoppers agree too. One reviewer wrote, “This is by far the best stick vacuum we have ever had,” adding they love the green light as it “shows the dust and dirt that your eye misses.” Another one was so impressed they wrote that it picked up an “unbelievable” amount of fine dirt.

Dyson has proven itself time and time again when it comes to vacuum cleaners, and this is definitely one worth adding to your home. Grab Dyson’s V15 cordless vacuum right now while it’s over $100 off at Amazon. 

At the time of publishing the price was $639.

Was this page helpful?

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine

Old Havana Dinner Plates Tout
30+ Memorial Day Sales Where You Can Snag Big Savings on Patio Furniture, Grills, Cookware, and More
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Yeti Rambler Sale Tout
Yeti Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Shopper-Loved Rambler Mugs, and You Don’t Want to Miss It
Related Articles
Best Vacuums, Tested and Reviewed
The 8 Best Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
best cordless vacuums
The Best Cordless Vacuums We Tested for Kitchen Cleanup
Best Upright Vacuums of 2023
We Found the 5 Best Upright Vacuums After Testing 15 Different Models
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 11 Iâm Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
I Spend 40 Hours a Week Looking at Kitchen Deals, and These Are the 10 I’m Grabbing During Memorial Day Weekend
Everdure CUBE Portable Charcoal Grill Tout
One of Our Favorite Camping Grills Just Got a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown
KMAT Kitchen Mat Tout
These Top-Rated Kitchen Mats 'Don't Slip at All,' and They're 60% Off at Amazon Right Now
MDW: Best Target MDW Deals
The 15 Best Kitchen Deals Happening at Target This Memorial Day Weekend
26,000+ Shoppers Swear by Shark's Steam Mop That Cleans Dirt âQuickly, Completely, and Effortlessly,â and Itâs on Sale Tout
26,000+ Shoppers Swear by Shark's Steam Mop That Cleans Dirt ‘Quickly, Completely, and Effortlessly,’ and It’s on Sale
Best Handheld Vacuums
We Tested 10 Handheld Vacuums, and These 4 Came Out on Top
MDW: FW: Early Food52 Deals TOUT
Food52 Is Taking Up to 60% Off Top Brands Like Le Creuset and Zwilling for Memorial Day Weekend
WHISKEY PEAKS Mountain Decanter + American Mountain Set of 4 Whiskey Glasses
My Favorite Place to Shop for Kitchen and Home Splurges Is Slashing Prices for Memorial Day Weekend
MDW: Best Early REI MDW Deals Tout
The 9 Best Camping Gear Deals to Grab During REI’s Memorial Day Weekend Sale
MDW: Best Early Amazon MDW Deals TOUT
Amazon Has Discounts Over 60% Off in Its Kitchen Outlet Section—Shop 12 Deals from Henckels, Cuisinart, and More
FEATOL Anti Fatigue Mat Floor Mat Tout
This Editor-Approved Kitchen Mat Uses Gel and Memory Foam for Extra Support, and It’s Just $25
Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case, Deluxe Grill Set
This Cuisinart Grill Set Has Everything You Need for the Perfect Cookout, and It's 30% Off at Amazon
Old Havana Dinner Plates Tout
30+ Memorial Day Sales Where You Can Snag Big Savings on Patio Furniture, Grills, Cookware, and More