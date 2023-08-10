If you’re a Dunkin' regular, relying on their coffees and cold brews to kickstart your day, then get ready for a slightly different kind of Dunkin'-branded buzz. The Massachusetts-based coffee giant seems like it’s planning to launch Dunkin' Spiked, a new line of hard iced coffees and hard iced teas.

As first reported by VinePair, Dunkin' received label approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) in May, which means the canned adult beverages could be on shelves soon… -ish. The still-under-construction Dunkin' Spiked website shows four varieties of both the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Tea and the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffee.

The Dunkin' Spiked Iced Teas will apparently be available in Slightly Sweet, Half-and-Half, Strawberry Dragon Fruit, and Mango Pineapple Flavors, while the Dunkin' Spiked Iced Coffees appear to come in Original Iced Coffee, Caramel Iced Coffee, Mocha Iced Coffee, and Vanilla Iced Coffee versions. All four iced teas are labeled as 5% alcohol by volume (ABV), while the iced coffees are slightly stronger at 6% ABV.

Both the iced teas and ice coffees should be available in mixed packages that contain 12-ounce cans of each flavor. In addition, the Dunkin’ Spiked Slightly Sweet Iced Tea and the Dunkin' Spiked Original Iced Coffee may be sold in single-flavor six-packs and in single 19.2-ounce cans.

According to VinePair, the malt-based drinks are to be produced in collaboration with Harpoon Brewery. The two Boston-area brands originally paired up in 2018 to release seasonal beers every year. In 2020, their annual autumnal four-pack featured two brews — Harpoon Dunkin' Boston Kreme and Harpoon Dunkin' Jelly Donut — that were infused with actual Dunkin' donuts during the brewing process.

Last year’s Harpoon Dunkin' Box O' Beer included a new-recipe version of the popular Pumpkin Spiced Latte, along with Cold Brew Coffee Porter, Hazelnut Blonde Stout, and Coffee Roll Cream Ale. The latter three were all made with Dunkin' coffee, which perhaps gave someone in the greater Boston area the idea for these upcoming Dunkin' Spiked drinks.

When reached for comment, a Dunkin' spokesperson was tight-lipped about the possible launch of the new brews. “Dunkin' is brewing up something special (and spiked) for adult iced coffee and iced tea lovers,” the rep told Food & Wine. “While we can’t confirm any new additions to Dunkin's lineup of ready-to-drink products at this time, stay tuned for more news soon!”

That sounds like we might have to spike our own iced coffees a little longer.