Dunkin' Now Has Breakfast Tacos

Don't worry. You can enjoy them any time of day.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on March 27, 2023
Dunkin' Breakfast Tacos
Photo:

Courtesy of Dunkin'

Dunkin' is spicing up its food selections.

On Wednesday, the coffee chain released its brand-new breakfast tacos, available now nationwide. Though, according to the company, despite their name, the tacos are really a good choice to eat any time of day. 

"Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day — not just for breakfast," Jill McVicar Nelson, the chief marketing officer at Dunkin, shared in a statement. "These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we've launched at Dunkin'. We're thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they're looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack."

The tacos come wrapped in flour tortillas and stuffed with scrambled eggs, melted sharp white cheddar cheese, fire-roasted corn, and just the right touch of tangy lime crema, which Dunkin’ says provides “a refreshing finish.” And as the listed ingredients online note, it comes with a bit of jalapeno for a little kick. Hungry patrons can add crispy crumbled bacon on top for a little extra crunch.

The chain added that the tacos are an ideal on-the-go meal as they come wrapped in a "Dunkin’ taco holder," which is really just a hard-sided sleeve to make handling your taco a little more comfortable while eating in a hurry. 

This isn’t the only new thing Dunkin’ has going on in 2023. As Food & Wine previously reported, the brand is also gearing up to roll out Dunkin’ cold brew liquid concentrates this spring, so you can enjoy an icy treat at home. The product, Joseph Stanziano, senior vice president and general manager of coffee, said, is all thanks to “fourth-wave” coffee consumer, who needs and wants “convenient solutions to really create and prepare these specialized drinks.”

Though if you can’t wait for the concentrate, you can always pick up a bag of Dunkin’ beans and make your own using one of these cold brew coffee makers right now. Then, treat yourself to a Dunkin’ breakfast taco for a job well done.

