It may still be 80 degrees and sunny out here in New England, but according to Dunkin', it's time to start thinking about fall.

On Wednesday, the coffee chain announced the return of its fall menu, which rolls out nationwide today. The menu includes the highly anticipated return of its Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, along with the return of its Nutty Pumpkin Coffee and a baked goods lineup filled with pumpkin flavors.

"Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup," Jill McVicar Nelson, the chief marketing officer at Dunkin', shared in a statement. "It's truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin' and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin's vibrant spirit, we're all in — splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can."

Like in years past, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and the Nutty Pumpkin Coffee will be available hot or iced. And this year, Dunkin' is also bringing back its Pumpkin Swirl, a flavor customers can add to their hot or iced coffee, espresso drinks, cold brew, or frozen coffee for an added fall punch.

As for what you can pair with your drink, Dunkin's fall bakery lineup includes its Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffins. Hungrier patrons can enjoy the brand's Maple Sugar Bacon two ways; as a snack on its own via its Maple Sugar Snackin' Bacon or in the Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich, which comes with a fried egg and white cheddar cheese.

Dunkin' is bringing one more thing back by popular demand — the limited-edition Goldfish Dunkin Pumpkin Spice Grahams, which Dunkin' describes as having flavor notes of "pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices, including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg." The snack is now available online at shop.goldfishsmiles.com and will be in stores nationwide in September, but only while supplies last.

