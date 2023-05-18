Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin' Is Back for a Very Good Cause

As if we needed an excuse.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on May 18, 2023
Several cups of Dunkin' iced coffee
Photo:

Shutterstock

Dunkin’ is officially declaring the start of iced coffee season with the return of Iced Coffee Day on May 23. 

The coffee chain is marking the occasion with a special day dedicated to the frosty drink, where $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. (Note: It does not include its cold brew or nitro.)

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, shared in a statement.

The foundation, Carvalho explained, is dedicated to assisting children’s hospitals nationwide. In 2022, the company said, Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million, spreading it across 93 local children’s hospitals in the United States, funding arts, music, and therapy programs, and even a few specialized summer camps. The funds, the company shared, also “supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more.”

There’s one more reason to mark your calendar and visit a local Dunkin’ on May 23. The coffee giant shared that it will “welcome some friendly faces into the restaurant to lend a hand at their local registers.” So you never know, Ben Affleck could be the one taking your coffee order. And if you’re really lucky, he’ll convince J.Lo. to throw on a visor to pour a few cups, too. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are the World's Next Great Food Cities
Interior of a chain restaurant
The Time I Burned My Hand on a Sizzling Fajita Skillet and Other Tales From the Chain Restaurant Trenches
Shake Shack Palo Alto Golden State Double
The Best Fast Food in Every State
Scamming Pizza Hut Was Our Family Tradition
Scamming Pizza Hut Was My Family Tradition
Manilas
The Best Places to Eat Filipino Food in Every State
7-Eleven Bring Your Own Cup Day
It's Time to Get Creative, Because Bring Your Own Cup Day Is Back at 7-Eleven
A Starbucks drive thru sign
How Starbucks, McDonald's, and Other Chains Are Reacting to Coronavirus
Angela Garbacz
The Most Innovative Women in Food & Drink
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
OLD BAY Seasoned Goldfish crackers
Old Bay Seasoned Goldfish Are Back
Gilly Brew Bar
The Best Coffee Shops in Every State
Boricua Soul table spread
This Puerto Rican–Southern Restaurant Is the Soul of a North Carolina Neighborhood
Philippe the Original
The Best Cafeterias in America
Tucker's casually uses Creekstone Farms beef and buries it in a mountain of grilled onions
We Found the Best Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions
Open-Air Holiday Market at Sun Valley Resort
The Best Holiday Market in Every State