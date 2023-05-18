Iced Coffee Day at Dunkin' Is Back for a Very Good Cause

Dunkin’ is officially declaring the start of iced coffee season with the return of Iced Coffee Day on May 23.

The coffee chain is marking the occasion with a special day dedicated to the frosty drink, where $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. (Note: It does not include its cold brew or nitro.)

“Our commitment to giving back is stronger than ever, as countless children across the country face illnesses that no child should endure. That’s why the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation and Dunkin’ teamed up again this year to create our own Iced Coffee Day, pouring our hearts into every cup and bringing joy to kids in need,” Victor Carvalho, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, shared in a statement.

The foundation, Carvalho explained, is dedicated to assisting children’s hospitals nationwide. In 2022, the company said, Iced Coffee Day raised $1.8 million, spreading it across 93 local children’s hospitals in the United States, funding arts, music, and therapy programs, and even a few specialized summer camps. The funds, the company shared, also “supported interactive play and learning equipment, adaptive equipment for kids with mobility issues, everyday essential kits for patients, wall murals, celebratory events for patient milestones, staffing of child life specialists, and more.”

There’s one more reason to mark your calendar and visit a local Dunkin’ on May 23. The coffee giant shared that it will “welcome some friendly faces into the restaurant to lend a hand at their local registers.” So you never know, Ben Affleck could be the one taking your coffee order. And if you’re really lucky, he’ll convince J.Lo. to throw on a visor to pour a few cups, too.

