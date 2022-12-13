Dunkin' Is Giving Away a Ton of Food This Month — Here's What You Can Get

From coffee to Munchkins, the giveaways last all December.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on December 13, 2022
Assorted doughnuts
Photo:

Busara / Shutterstock

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Yes, it’s the holidays, but we’re also celebrating the fact that a number of restaurants are offering free food throughout December. And now, that includes Dunkin'.

Starting today, December 13, Dunkin’ is hosting its 12 Days of Donuts, which is exactly as the name implies — 12 straight days of freebies. Each day for the next 12 days, Dunkin’ Rewards members can snag a free donut with the purchase of a medium or larger drink (limited to once per day). 

But that’s not the only free goodie Dunkin’ customers can grab this month. On December 21, Dunkin’ Rewards members can unlock one free medium Midnight Blend coffee when they order ahead in honor of the Winter Solstice. 

Oh, you thought we were done? No, no. On Monday, Dunkin’ also announced it’s partnering with Grubhub to offer more free goodies.

“To help you celebrate the season by filling your December with 12 days of free treats,” the company shared in a statement. “From Tuesday, December 13 to Saturday, December 24, guests who order $15 or more from Dunkin’ on Grubhub can get a free deal of the day.” 

That includes treats like signature doughnuts, iced coffee, hash browns, and doughnut holes. But be warned: The free add-ons are only available on orders from 2 p.m. to close. Check out the full offering calendar from Dunkin’ and Grubhub here: 

December 13: Free hot or iced coffee (up to $5)
December 14: Free hash browns (up to $1.89)
December 15: Free refreshers (up to $6)
December 16: Free snacks and sides (up to $6)
December 17: Free donuts and bakery items (up to $5)
December 18: $5 off $15 purchase
December 19: Free hot drinks
December 20: Free Wake-Up Wrap® (up to $5)
December 21: Free iced drinks + frozen drink (up to $5)
December 22: All drinks free (up to $5)
December 23: $5 off $15 purchase
December 24: 25 free Munchkins Donut Hole treats (up to $11)

