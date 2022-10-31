Dunkin' Releases Tiny Donut Boxes Full of Chocolates

Dunkin’ may have its share of savory options — you can pop in to grab a tea and a bagel and be on your way. But the chain tends to be more about a sweet treats with its focus on donuts and flavored drinks. So in some ways, Dunkin's recent partnership with Frankford Candy just cuts to the chase, because this holiday season, you can literally buy a small Dunkin' box full of donut-inspired chocolates.

Frankford Candy — which makes branded products ranging from Oreo to Marvel to Super Mario — first teamed up with Dunkin' last year to launch two collaborative products: Dunkin' Iced Coffee Flavored Jelly Beans and Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs, the latter of which were released in the lead-up to Christmas. This season, the two brands are back again, not only with new varieties of Hot Chocolate Bombs but also a brand new creation, the Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates.

Dunkin’ Box O’ Chocolates. Courtesy of Dunkin' x Franford Candy

The Box O' Chocolates seems especially destined to be a hit with Dunkin' fans. Each box contains 12 individually-wrapped, donut-shaped, filled chocolates in three classic Dunkin' flavors: Boston Kreme, Brownie Batter, and Chocolate Creme. Adding to the allure, the package itself resembles a Dunkin' Munchkins Donut Hole Treats box, really hammering the Dunkin' theme home in the cutest way possible.

As for the Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bombs, the mini-marshmallow-stuffed chocolate orbs that turn into hot chocolate when mixed in a cup with hot milk will be sold in four varieties this year. The original and Mint options are both returning from last year, and new to the fold are a Dunkaccino bomb and a Spicy bomb.

Dunkin' Hot Chocolate BOMB. Courtesy of Dunkin' x Franford Candy

"Now when the Dunkin' craving strikes, fans can find some of their favorite flavors in the candy aisle,” Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy, stated. “Our new Dunkin' Box O' Chocolates and Dunkin' Hot Chocolate Bomb varieties are perfect for a simple pick-me-up treat or for sharing or gifting while supplies last this holiday season."

These sweet treats are rolling out now and will be available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide, as well on Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com. The Box O' Chocolates has a suggested retail price of $6.99 while the Bombs are $3.99 a pop.