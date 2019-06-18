Not Cider, Not Applejack: It’s Pommeau, Your New Favorite Summer Aperitif

Three recipes for the light, flavorful French spirit. 

By Carey Jones and John D. McCarthy
June 18, 2019
We’ve long sung the virtues of applejack as a summer spirit. But we’ve discovered something lighter, a little lower-proof, and just as flavorful that we’ll be using in cocktails for months to come—Pommeau.

A traditional aperitif in its native Normandy, a region famed for its cider and its Calvados, Pommeau is just catching on Stateside. It’s a blend of apple brandy and unfermented apple juice, and clocks in around 16-20%—a little boozier than a wine, a lot less so than a spirit.

While France, naturally enough, is Pommeau’s spiritual homeland, we’re loving a version from Tattersall Distilling out of Minneapolis. Light and a little tart, sweet in the manner of the juiciest apples, it’s a delight served chilled as an aperitif, but we’re really loving it in light, vibrant summer cocktails. Give these three original drinks a try.

Easy: Apple & Ginger

A flavor pairing with obvious appeal. We’re using spicy ginger beer, rather than ginger ale, to counter the Pommeau’s natural sweetness. Rosemary adds aromatics and dresses the drink up a bit, too. If you’re a fan of Mules or Stormies, this is the drink for you.

Instructions: In a tall glass with ice, combine three ounces of Pommeau and three ounces of ginger beer. Give a quick stir. Squeeze a lime wedge into the glass, and garnish with a rosemary sprig, clapped between your hands before you add it to the glass.

Intermediate: Cider Old Fashioned

We love that Pommeau is complex enough to enjoy straight, but since it’s less than half as boozy as a standard spirit, you can drink a lot more of it. (If you’re so inclined.) Here, we’re pairing it with bourbon in a cocktail that drinks like a stiff Old Fashioned, but with a lower ABV and a light summer energy. 

Instructions: In a mixing glass with ice, stir together an ounce of bourbon and two ounces of Pommeau, along with half an ounce of honey syrup—that’s honey, cut 1:1 with hot water and stirred until dissolved—and a dash of Angostura bitters. Stir until very well-chilled, then strain into a mixing glass with fresh ice. Garnish with a thin apple slice and an orange twist, twisting it over the surface of the glass to spray its citrus oils all over.

Advanced: Jackie Rose 

One of the world’s truly underappreciated classics, the Jack Rose brings together apple brandy, citrus, and grenadine—which, in its true form, is just a reduced pomegranate syrup. Since Pommeau is essentially an apple brandy, it works perfectly in this lighter Jack Rose rendition, with pomegranate juice instead of grenadine and bright, juicy Pommeau. A true Jack Rose can pack a stealth punch, but you can have two of these Jackie Roses before dinner, no problem.

Instructions: In a cocktail shaker with ice, combine two ounces of Pommeau, ¾ ounce of pomegranate juice (POM is a good brand), ¼ ounce fresh lemon juice and ¼ ounce lime juice. Shake until very well-chilled, then strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a thin lemon wheel, thin lime wheel, and very thin apple slice.

