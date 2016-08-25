Make This Refreshing Zucchini Cocktail NOW

It's time to make this unexpected zucchini cocktail from Bar Manager Seth Freidus of the newly opened Waypoint Restaurant in Cambridge, Massachussets.

Julia Heffelfinger
August 25, 2016

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer is on its last legs. Before we know it, there will be a chill in the air, the leaves will be changing and everyone will be talking about apples and pumpkin-spiced-this-or-that. However, lucky for us, September is when summer really decides to show off: The weather is hot, the flowers are in bloom and amazing produce is ripe and overflowing. It’s also, coincidentally, the best time to make this vibrantly green, showstopper of a cocktail from Seth Freidus, the Bar Manager at chef Michael Scelfo’s super-popular Alden & Harlow and the newly opened Waypoint in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The Mediterranean-inspired drink combines zucchini with sugar, a big handful of fresh basil and chopped chives. “The chives are what really tie this purée together,” says Freidus. “They give it a super fresh pop, like salt and pepper.” This recipe makes enough Zucchini Basil-Chive Purée for 24 cocktails, but do not feel like it’s limited to this cocktail: freeze it in ice cube trays for a Gin & Tonic or stir into lemonade. “It also makes a great non-alcoholic drink,” says Freidus. “I like to serve a few ounces over ice and then top with tonic water and a lemon wedge. So refreshing.” Make this drink now and toast to summer’s last hoorah!

La Frontera
Total 5 min; Makes 1 cocktail
Ice
1.5 ounces gin
1 ounce Zucchini Basil-Chive Purée (Recipe follows)
¾ ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ ounce fino sherry (See note)
¼ ounce Honey Syrup (Recipe follows)
Tonic water, preferably Fever Tree
Basil leaf, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, add the gin, Zucchini Basil-Chive purée, lemon juice, sherry and honey syrup and shake vigorously. Double strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with the tonic water. Garnish the cocktail with a basil leaf and serve immediately.

NOTE Fino sherry is a light, dry fortified white wine from Jerez de la Frontera in the Andalusia region of southern Spain. Find it at your local wine shop or at astorwines.com.

Zucchini Basil-Chive Purée
Total 10 min; Makes 3 cups/24 cocktails
2 cups chopped zucchini and/or summer squash
1 cup sugar
½ cup packed basil leaves
½ cup packed chopped chive

In a blender, puree all of the ingredients with 1 cup of water until very smooth. Strain through a fine mesh sieve set over a medium bowl, pressing on the solids; discard the solids. Refrigerate the zucchini puree until ready to use.

Honey Syrup
Total 5 min plus cooling time; Makes 1 cup
1 cup Clover honey

In a small saucepan, whisk the honey with 1 cup of water. Simmer until the honey has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Let cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until ready to use.

Cocktail by Seth Freidus, Bar Manager of Waypoint and Alden & Harlow in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Waypoint
1030 Mass Ave
Cambridge, MA 02138
www.waypointharvard.com

