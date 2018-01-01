Drinking your veggies is an easy and delicious way to get a nutritional boost. Many vegetable juice blends are made with some kind of fruit—a great, low-sugar way to balance the earthy flavors of kale and spinach. Carrots, fennel and beets are great for making colorful juices, and we love to add turmeric, ginger and cilantro to boost the flavor even more. If you’re easing your way into veggie juice, try a fruitier option like this carrot-pear drink. Juicy pears, fresh lime juice and a little ginger play up the sweetness of the carrots so it isn’t too savory. Whether you’re a juicing newbie or need some new recipe ideas, F&W’s guide to vegetable juice has tons of healthy recipes.