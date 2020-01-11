Punches

Chicha Morada

Chicha morada, a refreshing sweet-tart Peruvian drink, gets its gorgeous hue from dried purple corn. Garnished with chunks of pineapple and apple and spiced with cinnamon and cloves, this sangria-like mocktail is the perfect summer drink. Slideshow: More Party Punch Recipes
Rocking Orange

This terrific brunch mocktail combines multiple forms of citrus fruit: orange, lemon and mandarin orange juices, plus orange syrup and orange peel. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes  
