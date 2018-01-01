If you've looked in any juice-display cases lately, you've seen bottles of cold-pressed juice crowding the shelves. But why are people so obsessed? Part of the craze has to do with the juicing process itself: A huge hydraulic press extracts juice from the fruit, which is then pasteurized with high pressure instead of heat. The high pressure kills any existing bacteria, allowing the juice to stay fresh for 30 days. Some people claim the absence of heat makes for more nutrients, minerals and enzymes to remain in the juice, however no research has yet to back this up. You can't prepare your own cold-pressed juice at home, and you definitely don't want to cook with it, but you can mix it into your morning smoothie. Get a few recipes from Food & Wine's guide.