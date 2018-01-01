Almost any fruit or vegetable can be turned into juice, making it one of the healthiest things you can drink. Apples and kale, ginger and lemon, and beets and oranges are just a few of our favorite combinations. Since the green juice trend seems to have peaked, it’s a great time to embrace juices of all flavors and colors. We love this carrot-pear shrub, which is a perfectly sweet combination of fruits and veggies. Juicy pears and sweet carrots are juiced with lime, fresh ginger and superhealthy apple cider vinegar. Whether you like to drink your veggies or want to cut down on added sugar, F&W’s guide to juices has a recipe for everyone.