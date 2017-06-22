A New Herbal Coffee Promises Better Sex for Men, But There's a Catch

Image zoom © Zinkevych/Getty Images

"Waking up" takes on a whole new meaning with a Maryland coffee company's latest herbal coffee.

Stiff Bull, dubbed as "the relationship saver," aims to enhance sexual performance with its "propriety blend of ingredients such as Tongkat Ali, Maca Root and Guarana."

"These Herbs grow wild in the jungles of Malaysia and have been used for centuries by the people of Asia and South America to greatly improve sexual health, libido, and overall wellness," its website promises.

If you think liquid Viagra sounds too good to be true, you may be right. The FDA recently added the product to its list of Tainted Sexual Enhancement Products. (Its list!) Lab tests concluded that the cup of joe contained desmethyl carbodenafil, an ingredient that can lower blood pressure to "dangerous levels."

A company spokesperson responded to the allegations by placing the blame on manufacturers who added the substance to lower costs. "We changed manufacturers a month ago. None of the consumers will get the tainted batch."

Whether the coffee is tainted or not, we can't wrap our heads around drinking the beverage used to help us get out of our bed, only to get back in it.