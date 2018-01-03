12 Gorgeous Hot Chocolate Creations to Make You Feel Warm and Cozy

Sure, you could choose to think of this cold weather as totally miserable, or you could look at the bright side and use the weather as an excuse for all the hot chocolate your heart and taste buds could possibly desire (boozy or otherwise). If you want something a little more festive than a packet of Swiss Miss in some hot water, check out these gorgeous hot chocolates we found on Instagram for some wintry inspiration.

Combine the heartwarming joy of hot cocoa with the skin-warming joy of red wine with red wine hot chocolate. Learn how to make your own here.

More into pink than red? This bright pink hot chocolate is a good one to keep in mind come Valentine's Day. (Alas, it's not actually made from pink chocolate.)

If pinkness isn't enough to make your hot chocolate feel magical, try unicorn-ifying it. For extra magic, have it in a unicorn mug.

Of course, half the fun of hot chocolate is the marshmallows. Bonus points if you make your own.

Marshmallow not quite enough topping? How about adding some chocolate bars, a chocolate drizzle, some cookies, and a whole freaking doughnut? Chicago's Bombobar has you covered.

There's also a matcha hot chocolate version for green tea lovers. If you can’t make it out to Chicago, you can always make your own matcha white hot chocolate.

For maximum wintry-ness, peppermint hot chocolate (or a peppermint hot chocolate cocktail) is the way to go.

This cold spell is pretty much the exact opposite of being on a warm, tropical island, but you can embrace your denial with some coconut cream hot chocolate.

For extra campfire-style coziness, go for a S'mores-ified hot chocolate with graham cracker crumbs.

Or use your hot chocolate as vehicle for Nutella, because what isn't better as a vehicle for Nutella?

Get twice the warm cozy sweetness with warm churros dipped in hot chocolate.

Or just accept that everything will be cold all the time everywhere forever, and console yourself with the famous frozen hot chocolate from NYC's Serendipity 3, featured in our list of the best hot chocolates in the United States.