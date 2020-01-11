Fruit Smoothies

5 Best-Ever Brunch Smoothies
Slurp your way through the weekend.Read More
Our 13 Favorite Smoothie Recipes
Smoothies are not only delicious, but quick and easy to make with almost any fruit or berries you have handy. Here, inspiring smoothie recipe ideas, from a classic blueberry and yogurt smoothie to more unusual versions, such as the beet-cacao smoothie.Read More
Fruit Smoothie
More Fruit RecipesRead More
Pear-Ginger Smoothie
Carrot juice gives this drink its orange color and lots of vitamin A. More Brunch IdeasRead More