30 Days of Fall Drinking

Fall is upon us, so that means, amongst other things, we're trading the light, bright rosé and Aperol spritzes of the summer for drinks that are a little darker, and a little more likely to keep us warm as it gets colder outside. From apple cider cocktails to hot, warming drinks to seasonal beers from some of our favorite brewers, there is no shortage of autumnal drinks to get excited about this fall. We're coming at you with 30 days worth of fall drinks so that you can fully embrace everything the season has to offer, from Calvados, a rich apple brandy that makes for strong cocktails, to Oktoberfest beers. Pick your poison, whether it's the maple-bourbon smash, the mulled red wine or the spiced pumpkin lassi. Cheers! —Morgan Goldberg