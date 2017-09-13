30 Days of Fall Drinking

Fall is upon us, so that means, amongst other things, we're trading the light, bright rosé and Aperol spritzes of the summer for drinks that are a little darker, and a little more likely to keep us warm as it gets colder outside. From apple cider cocktails to hot, warming drinks to seasonal beers from some of our favorite brewers, there is no shortage of autumnal drinks to get excited about this fall. We're coming at you with 30 days worth of fall drinks so that you can fully embrace everything the season has to offer, from Calvados, a rich apple brandy that makes for strong cocktails, to Oktoberfest beers. Pick your poison, whether it's the maple-bourbon smash, the mulled red wine or the spiced pumpkin lassi. Cheers! —Morgan Goldberg

1 of 28 Christina Holmes

Hard Cider Sangria

Are you bummed that the summer days of sangria sipping are over? We have just the thing to cheer you up. Get in the mood for fall with this refreshing autumn sangria. Instead of wine, this juicy sangria is made with hard cider spiked with lemon juice and apple brandy. It can be made in big batches, so it's perfect for fall entertaining.

Go to Recipe
2 of 28 Frances Janisch

Stone Wall

This updated version of a Stone Wall mixes rum with ginger beer and apple cider for a refreshing cocktail.

Go to Recipe
3 of 28 Lucas Allen

Pélerin

Although French in name, this cocktail was designed to highlight Germain-Robin, a brandy distilled in California using high-quality wine grapes. If you can't get your hands on that, another VSOP brandy will do the trick. The addition of Maple syrup and allspice liqueur give this simple drink a pronounced autumnal flavor that you will love all season long.

Go to Recipe
4 of 28 Con Poulos

Apple Cider-Ginger Shrub

We like cocktails as much as the next guy, but not all great drinks have alcohol. This shrub (a sweet vinegar-based syrup) from F&W’s Test Kitchen is sweet and zippy and as good for a party as it is for a hangover. Fresh apples make it super fruity and seasonal.

Go to Recipe
5 of 28 Michael Turek

Maple-Bourbon Smash

If you're a bourbon drinker, this is the perfect fall cocktail for you. Robb Turner, owner of Crown Maple, uses his richly flavored dark amber maple syrup to make this riff on an Old-Fashioned. It's everything your traditional Old-Fashioned needs to feel festive and seasonal.

Go to Recipe
6 of 28 David Malosh

Pomme Pomme Squad

"Calvados is having its moment in cocktails, and thank goodness it is!" says Jessica Sanders about the rich apple brandy. The co-owner of Drink.Well and Backbeat in Austin modeled this Sazerac variation on her favorite apple pie recipe. "This drink has all the elements of that incredible pie in liquid form," she says.

Go to Recipe
7 of 28 Courtesy of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest

One of our favorite fall traditions is the Sierra Nevada Oktoberfest beer. Each year, the Northern California brewing company partners with a different German brewer to create a fall beer fit for the country's annual festival. This year, Brauhaus Miltenberger is the chosen collaborator and together they have created a traditional, deep golden Oktoberfest beer that has a rich malt flavor.

8 of 28 Tina Rupp

Ginger's Lost Island

Bryan Dayton's mixture of cardamom, cinnamon, ginger liqueur and smoky mezcal evokes everything from Mexican food to the flavors of Asia and India.

Go to Recipe
9 of 28 Keller & Keller

Hot Mulled Cider

Chef Ken Oringer of Toro in New York and Boston preheats the Thermos he uses to transport his deliciously spiced cider by filling it with boiling water and letting it sit for a few minutes. Pouring the mulled cider into a Thermos that's already warm helps keep the drink hot.

Go to Recipe
10 of 28 Wendell T. Webber

Amberjack

Old cocktail books are filled with beer concoctions and for good reason. Here, we mix a lambic with apple vodka and a Scotch-based maple-flavored liqueur for a strong, apple-forward drink.

Go to Recipe
11 of 28 Fredrika Stjärne

Whiskey Chai

Move over, pumpkin spice. Our loyalty lies with chai spice. For this warm, boozy nightcap, feel free to use a blend of whole spices or go out and buy a chai spice mix. The result is ultimately the same: a comforting, warm drink that is a nice nod to fall.

Go to Recipe
12 of 28 Tina Rupp

English Harvest

Mixologist Ryan Fitzgerald felt inspired to create this spicy fall cocktail after eating apples with peanut butter—a combination he loves but that wouldn't quite work in a drink. His solution was to mix almond syrup (available at most coffee shops) with apple juice and fiery apple brandy.

Go to Recipe
13 of 28 Frances Janisch

Fennel & Fig Infused Vodka

This savory seasonal infusion takes advantage of Blue Hill at Stone Barns' homegrown produce, but if you can’t make it to Tarrytown, you can work with tyour own fruits and vegetables. The magic of this autumnal drink is that it's just four simple ingredients and two of them are figs (fresh and dried).

Go to Recipe
14 of 28 Tina Rupp

Barm Brack

This creamy, spiced drink honors an Irish Halloween bread called barm brack, which contains currants and raisins. Traditionally, various objects—a coin, a ring, a pea—were baked inside the loaf as a kind of fortune-telling game. All we know is that your future self will be very happy if you mix up one of these.

Go to Recipe
15 of 28

Cranberry-Spice Cocktail

This bubbly, red cocktail is fall's answer to summer's Aperol spritz. The numerous cranberries in this concoction complement the hard cider and the Aperol. It is an excellent drink for fall entertaining, whether it's served during a cocktail party or to sip on before dinner.

Go to Recipe
16 of 28 David Malosh

The Doubting Duck

Washington, DC, bartender Derek Brown calls The Doubting Duck his ideal aperitif because while it's low-proof, it's also amazingly complex. He loves the manzanilla sherry's savory edge, which makes the drink food-friendly. It's also easy to mix, just make sure your bar cart is stocked with both celery and orange bitters.

Go to Recipe
17 of 28 Wendell T. Webber

Pear of Desire

Why do apples get all the attention? Pears deserve some love too. This season, narrow your beverage focus in on pear with this fruit-forward vodka cocktail. After the pear juice, our favorite part is the creaminess that comes from just 1/2 ounce of cream soda. 

Go to Recipe
18 of 28 Marcus Nilsson

Spiced Pumpkin Lassi

For this thick and creamy pumpkin lassi from chef Rupam Bhagat of Dum in San Francisco, be sure to use a nice, healthy squash for a smooth texture and rich flavor. If you want a thinner consistency, add water gradually 1/4 cup at a time.

Go to Recipe
19 of 28 Courtesy of Anchor Brewing Company

Anchor Porter

When the air gets crisper, the beers get a bit heavier. And if you’re making that turn in your seasonal drinking, the porter from Anchor, America’s oldest craft brewery, is a good place to start. Smooth, malty, but not too sweet, a bottle makes a good companion for sitting on the porch in a sweater.

20 of 28 Nicole Franzen

Anjou Punch

This big-batch punch is a good enough reason on its own to throw a festive fall bash. Leo Robitschek of The NoMad Bar in New York City makes his cold weather punch with warming flavors of pear, cinnamon and citrus. Your guests will definitely ladle themselves seconds and thirds.

Go to Recipe
21 of 28 Terry Monk

Mulled Red Wine with Muscovado Sugar

Faced with two half-empty bottles of Zinfandel, the F&W Test Kitchen came up with this warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon. We imagine ourselves drinking it by a bonfire on a chilly October night, but we would pretty much enjoy it in any situation on any night.

Go to Recipe
22 of 28 Wendell T. Webber

Tante's Medicine

Whether you want to accept it or not, cold season is upon us. Luckily, we have a cocktail to help with that. At the time she was preparing her bar menu, mixologist Molly Finnegan felt under the weather and uninspired. After a 2 a.m. brainstorming session, this sensational hot toddy improved both her cold and her drink list.

Go to Recipe
23 of 28 Kurt Stafki, Surly Brewing Co.

Surly Brewing Co. SurlyFest

Another reliable Oktoberfest beer, Surly Brewing Co.'s SurlyFest is a dry-hopped rye lager that is far less malty than the traditional. This particular beer is so beloved that Surly hosts an annual festival at its Minneapolis brewery in its honor and this is the tenth year! We think that calls for a Prost!

24 of 28 Rob Howard

Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies

A hot toddy is basically a shot or two of any potent spirit added to a cup of hot water. At Paley's Place in Portland, Oregon, bartender Suzanne Bozarth puts a French spin on this warming drink with a slug of apple brandy, such as Calvados. It's warming and tastes just like fall.

Go to Recipe
25 of 28 Wendell T. Webber

Manzarita

To give this tequila smash an autumnal feel, bar manager Devlin DeVore adds apple juice ("apple" is manzana in Spanish) and cinnamon.

Go to Recipe
26 of 28 Tina Rupp

Gaelic Punch

At your next dinner party, consider serving your guests a warming, hot punch to celebrate the newly chilly weather. For hot punches, young Irish whiskeys work best. Heat intensifies the tannic edge of older whiskeys; young ones stay smooth. Here, nutmeg and clove make this punch especially festive and seasonal.

Go to Recipe
27 of 28 David Malosh

In Cold Blood

This drink, according to Andrew Volk of Portland Hunt & Alpine Club in Maine, is "approachable but geeky with the salt"—which he adds to balance the bitterness of the artichoke-based aperitif Cynar. It may sound complicated, but it's actually super easy to mix.

Go to Recipe
28 of 28 Abby Hocking / Food & Wine

Wassail

After a whole month of seasonal drinking, you might be need a break. That's why we're hitting you with a non-alcoholic cocktail at the very end. If your tolerance is higher than we thought, this warm drink can be easily spiked with aged rum or whisky. Here, we garnish our wassail with thin slices of orange, but a dusting of ground cinnamon or a thin slice of apple would be delicious too.

Go to Recipe

