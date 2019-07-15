7 Refreshing Mocktails to Make This Summer

Summer cocktails like mojitos get a lot of love—but if you don’t feel like booze, know that you can still recreate those flavors without the alcohol. Enter some of our favorite “mocktail” recipes, which taste like a treat but won’t give you a buzz. The “Ecto Chelada” has a healthy base, combining green juice and ginger ale or ginger beer (with the option to add tequila, if you want alcohol after all). Our cucumber-and-mint “fauxjito,” on the other hand, swaps club soda for rum and is pleasantly cooling. Read on for more of our favorite mocktail recipes.