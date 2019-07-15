7 Refreshing Mocktails to Make This Summer
Wise Guy
Verjus, the juice of unripened grapes, gives this julep-style mocktail a nuanced tanginess.Go to Recipe
Cucumber and Mint Fauxjito
This riff on a classic mojito from F&W’s Justin Chapple takes just five minutes to make. It's also incredibly refreshing. Packed with fresh mint and topped with club soda, it has a cooling quality from cucumber and gets a hint of sweetness from agave.Go to Recipe
Chasing Summer
"I love this drink so much that it seems like my glass is always empty," says Lacy Hawkins. Her favorite part is the balsamic vinegar. "It adds wonderful acidity to the drink and creates a caramelized finish."Go to Recipe
Meadow Mocktails
Johanna Corman makes this refreshing lavender-and-grapefruit spritzer in large batches for easy summer entertaining. To turn it into a cocktail, swap gin or vodka for some of the sparkling water.Go to Recipe
Philippe Khallins
Sam Anderson mixes coconut milk with gin and serves this drink in small soup bowls because the flavors are reminiscent of Thai tom kha gai soup. This mocktail variation is rich, creamy and incredibly aromatic.Go to Recipe
Ecto Chelada
"I bought a fancy juicer just to make this," says Chad Arnholt. "The savory ingredients--cucumbers, peppers, herbs--are unexpected and make the drink feel healthy." He sets out a pitcher of the juice for parties, cookouts or sci-fi movie nights along with tequila, beer and ginger beer so guests can customize their own drinks.Go to Recipe
Psychedelic Backyard
To re-create the flavor of the banana liqueur in the Psychedelic Jungle rum cocktail, John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail version. He rims just half the glass with salt so you can choose when to take salty sips.Go to Recipe