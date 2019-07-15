7 Refreshing Mocktails to Make This Summer

By Bridget Hallinan
Updated: July 15, 2019
Summer cocktails like mojitos get a lot of love—but if you don’t feel like booze, know that you can still recreate those flavors without the alcohol. Enter some of our favorite “mocktail” recipes, which taste like a treat but won’t give you a buzz. The “Ecto Chelada” has a healthy base, combining green juice and ginger ale or ginger beer (with the option to add tequila, if you want alcohol after all). Our cucumber-and-mint “fauxjito,” on the other hand, swaps club soda for rum and is pleasantly cooling. Read on for more of our favorite mocktail recipes.
Wise Guy

Verjus, the juice of unripened grapes, gives this julep-style mocktail a nuanced tanginess.

Cucumber and Mint Fauxjito

This riff on a classic mojito from F&W’s Justin Chapple takes just five minutes to make. It's also incredibly refreshing. Packed with fresh mint and topped with club soda, it has a cooling quality from cucumber and gets a hint of sweetness from agave.

Chasing Summer

"I love this drink so much that it seems like my glass is always empty," says Lacy Hawkins. Her favorite part is the balsamic vinegar. "It adds wonderful acidity to the drink and creates a caramelized finish."

Meadow Mocktails

Johanna Corman makes this refreshing lavender-and-grapefruit spritzer in large batches for easy summer entertaining. To turn it into a cocktail, swap gin or vodka for some of the sparkling water.

Philippe Khallins

Sam Anderson mixes coconut milk with gin and serves this drink in small soup bowls because the flavors are reminiscent of Thai tom kha gai soup. This mocktail variation is rich, creamy and incredibly aromatic.

Ecto Chelada

"I bought a fancy juicer just to make this," says Chad Arnholt. "The savory ingredients--cucumbers, peppers, herbs--are unexpected and make the drink feel healthy." He sets out a pitcher of the juice for parties, cookouts or sci-fi movie nights along with tequila, beer and ginger beer so guests can customize their own drinks.

Psychedelic Backyard

To re-create the flavor of the banana liqueur in the Psychedelic Jungle rum cocktail, John deBary shakes a chunk of banana into this mocktail version. He rims just half the glass with salt so you can choose when to take salty sips.

