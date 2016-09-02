Best Boozy Seltzers for Labor Day Drinking

It’s clear that flavored seltzer is having a moment—just look at the twenty flavors of La Croix and the recent increased sales of the bubbly Topo Chico. But there are also lots of seltzers out there with a little extra kick. Hard seltzer is fermented—usually with cane sugar instead of malted barley—and the flavoring coming from real fruit. The result? A refreshing alternative to beer. We've rounded up some hard seltzers to try now.

Edward Garrity

What’s better than flavored seltzer? Flavored seltzer with booze.

Brianna Wippman
September 02, 2016

It’s clear that flavored seltzer is having a moment—just look at the twenty flavors of La Croix and the recent increased sales of the bubbly Mexican water, Topo Chico. So what’s better than flavored seltzer? Seltzer with alcohol, of course. Like beer, hard seltzer is made through fermentation—but usually with cane sugar being fermented (not malted barley) and the flavoring coming from real fruit. The result? A refreshing alternative to beer. We've rounded up some hard seltzers to try now.

SpikedSeltzer

Brewed in Memphis, SpikedSeltzer cans come in four flavors: Indian River Grapefruit, Valencia Orange, West Indies Lime and Cape Cod Cranberry.  Each bottle cap features a postive quote or fun saying (customers can submit their own). At 6-percent abv, the beverage is a bit higher alcohol than mainstream light beers.

Nauti Seltzer

© Wachusett Brewing Company

Nauti Seltzer debuted in April, with flavors including raspberry, grapefruit, lemon-lime and cranberry. Made from a clear malt base, the 5-percent abv offering is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans; 12-packs will launch this fall.

Truly Spiked & Sparkling

© Truly Spiked & Sparkling

Truly's Colima Lime (try it instead of lime in a Moscow Mule), Grapefruit & Pomelo and Pomegranate come in both bottles and cans. The gluten-free beverages are 5-percent abv and made with cane sugar.

White Claw Hard Seltzer

© White Claw Hard Seltzer

White Claw Hard Seltzer comes in natural lime, black cherry and ruby grapefruit flavors and is 5-percent abv. Sanjiv Gajiwala, the VP of marketing at White Claw, recently underscored the company's desire to attract vodka-soda drinkers in MarketWatch.

RELATED: Clearly Canadian Is Back in Production, Set to Arrive by August

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up