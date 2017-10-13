The Food & Wine Hard Cider Taste Test—Here Are Our 7 Top Picks

John Kernick

How do we like them apples? In hard cider, please. From small-production releases to larger-scale craft bottlings, America’s cider revival continues to sparkle. These seven are worth the search.

Suzie Myers
October 13, 2017

Angry Orchard 

Made with eight types of apple, the unfiltered Easy Apple Less Sweet is also low in alcohol (4.2%), which makes it a great introduction  to the world of cider. 

Austin Eastciders

The Texas Honey, which is available in cans, blends bittersweet and dessert apples with local honey for just a hint of sweetness. It makes a killer base for whiskey cocktails. 

Farnum Hill

This New Hampshire producer was  a pioneer in bringing back true cider-apple varieties. We love the Extra Dry, which bears a subtle resemblance to Champagne, and  the gently sweet  Semi-Dry, which can  take you from hors d’oeuvres all the way through dessert on Thanksgiving. 

Foggy Ridge 

Made in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, the deliciously tart First Fruit bottling is almost wine-like in its complexity. Proprietor Diane Flynt makes  it with early season heirloom apples, which add a vivid tanginess. 

Shacksbury

This Vermont cidery excels at balancing complexity with drinkability, and now that some of its  ciders are available in cans, they’re even more approachable—and less expensive than the larger-format bottles. Our top  picks: the Semi-Dry, whose bright acidity keeps it crisp and  not too sweet, and the lightly sparkling, citrusy Arlo (pictured). 

Stella Cidre 

The well-known Belgian beer company makes this light,  easy-to-drink cider in upstate New York.  Stylistically, it walks  a successful line between sweet, mass-market bottles and typically more austere craft versions. 

Wandering Aengus 

Organic heirloom apples sourced from across Oregon go into this cidery’s single-varietal bottles and blends. One standout: the tangy, floral,  lightly sweet Bloom. It pairs perfectly with an Oregon cheese, such as Face Rock Creamery’s buttery Clothbound Cheddar. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up