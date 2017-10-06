The Best Bar in North America Is in New York

On Thursday night, the cocktail world gathered together in London for the 2017 revealing of the The World's 50 Best Bars. And while London’s iconic American Bar at the Savoy Hotel came out on top as the best bar in the world, the best bar in North America is located in none other than New York City.

The NoMad Bar, ranked number three in the world (up last year from number eight), made it the best on its continent.

Located in the NoMad hotel and helmed by bar director Leo Robitschek, the NoMad Bar, which is divided into the swanky mahogany Elephant Bar and elevated pub-like NoMad Bar, has quickly made a name for itself in the cocktail world since opening in 2014. Famous for house-made syrups like orgeat and grenadine, an extensive collection of reserve cocktails made with rare spirits and an array of large format cocktails (dubbed Cocktail Explosions), Robitschek’s expertly crafted list stands up to the hype.

"We are so honored to receive this award from The World's 50 Best Bars,” Robitschek told Food & Wine. “We don't do what we do for the accolades, but receiving this honor humbles us, motivates us and encourages us to push harder everyday. We couldn't have won this award without our hugely dedicated team.”

Also a winner of the 2014 James Beard Award for outstanding bar program, the NoMad Bar’s expert cocktail program isn't the only draw. There’s also some ridiculously delicious bar food, like their signature chicken pot pie with foie gras and black truffles, dreamt up by chef and co-owner Daniel Humm, of Eleven Madison Park.

Humm, who owns the NoMad alongside Made Nice partner, Will Guidara, also took home the title of best restaurant in the world with Eleven Madison Park earlier this year. So it’s safe to say Humm and Guidara are having a pretty good 2017.

So if you’re in New York and looking to treat yourself, you can now get a drink at the highest-rated bar in North America and nibbles on some bar snacks made by the best chef in the world. Not too shabby.