In the mood for “zomething different?” Me zneither. But that didn’t stop this “clear beer alternative” malt beverage from making a splash in the 90s. What was Zima? Aimed at helping Coors capture a beer-eschewing market, it was basically a cheap lager beer put through charcoal filtration. Of course, that process removes all the delicious beeriness, so citrus flavors were added to make it drinkable. With an annoying z-themed, hipster ad campaign that today makes even the most ironic enclaves of Williamsburg seem tolerable, the citrus-flavored booze distributed by Coors Brewing Co. was a meteoric hit out of the gate, selling 1.3 million barrels in 1994. But Zima’s reputation as a less-than-legitimate way to get drunk (according to anecdotes around the F&W office, it was the unofficial drink of your first high school hangover) coupled with its popularity among women (thus making it a “girly drink” that guys with fragile masculinity wouldn’t be caught dead ordering), only served to further the brand into a whatever-the-opposite-of-meteoric-is slump. Just two years later sales were down by two thirds, as told in this obituary of the beverage from Slate. Zima was finally discontinued in the U.S. in 2008, but managed to stick around in the Japanese market. Although a few years ago the brand did provide a recipe so present-day Zimaphilliacs could make it at home.

Where is Zima now?

Coming back to a store near you! MillerCoors has announced the return of Zima for 2017 and apparently warehouses are already stocked with the stuff and ready for distribution. Or “zistribution.” I’m not sure about anything anymore. According to the Slate article, in 1994 70 percent of regular drinkers had tried Zima at least once. Maybe it's worth another shot.