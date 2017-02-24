'90s Beverages: Where Are They Now?
Yes, you heard correctly, Zima (like everything else from the 1990s) is making a comeback. Maybe you cracked open a bottle at the bar after taking the guy/girl you met through the video dating service to see “Reality Bites” or perhaps it’s what your parents kicked back with after a long work week to make watching ABC’s TGIF lineup tolerable. In either case, it’s one of a few beloved-in-hindsight, throwback beverages that defined the decade. While major players like Sobe and Snapple survived and thrived well beyond the end of the Clinton administration, some of our ‘90s favorites died out, even if only for moment. From green orange drink to clear cola, here’s what happened to the beverages that refreshed us before Y2K.—Adam Campbell-Schmitt