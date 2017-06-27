The weather is warm and sunny, everyone is happy to be outside and some of the most delicious (and nutritious) produce is in season. Indeed, summer is the best season of the year. The summer months will hit you with berries of all sorts (we're partial to the strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries), melons (watermelon, cantaloupe, honeydew) and juicy, sweet tomatoes. We know what you're thinking. "I can't wait to eat and cook with these ingredients!" But you're forgetting: Summer is also prime drinking season and we think the best way to celebrate the sunniest time of the year is with some phenomenal cocktails. Perhaps even a new cocktail every day. That is why we've created the ultimate 30 days of summer drinking recipes for you to mix this year. Embrace your inner mixologist and sip on a homemade watermelon sangria or blackberry-mint julep. Cheers! — Morgan Goldberg