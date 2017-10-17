Adorable 3-D Latte Art to Brighten Your Morning

Courtesy of Daphne Tan / @periperipeng

Creative baristas aren't letting themselves be limited by two dimensions.

Clara Olshansky
October 17, 2017

Sometimes it seems like latte art has gone about as far as it can go. We've seen latte-fied recreations of famous paintings, latte animations, and even NSFW latte, uh, body parts. In fact, there's even a machine that can print any image you want on your latte foam. When so much has been done in two dimensions, what's an artist to do but turn to sculpture? And the results are just adorable. Just look at these squeezable puppy cheeks!

Tried to recreate @kyoffee's shiba inu but in 3D! (don't worry my hands were clean haha)

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

Here are some of the most delightful latte creations in three dimensions:

Elephant

What my snapstreaks receive every weekend☝🏼

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

One of the best 3-D latte artists around today, 17-year-old Daphne Tan makes some seriously impressive (and seriously cute) foam creations.

Purple Octopus

She can even make creations that push beyond the rim of the mug, like this adorable octopus hugging his cup.

Raccoon

apparently raccoons eat fruit, represented by the pink blob

A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on

In fact, some of her latte sculptures even span multiple cups, like this reclining raccoon.

Halloween Bunnies

木曜チョコッティー やってます！！ ✳︎ 今日も北の大地からの贈り物！「北海道より直送の じゃがいも 」が オープンサンドに使用！！ ✳︎ ラテアートも 【ハロウィン】です！！ ✳︎ 本日より、店舗の外装、屋根、一部内装の工事が始まります。工事作業により「音」「震動」があります。ご利用のお客様にはご迷惑おかけしますが、ご理解のほどお願い致します。 ✳︎ 明日には、店舗は 足場とシートに包まれます。それでも 営業してますよー！！ ✳︎ 長年 エメラルドグリーン だった お店の色が 変わります！！ ✳︎ さて、何色になるかな？？ ✳︎ #埼玉カフェ #坂戸カフェ #カフェチョコッティー #cafechocotea #工事 #外壁の色変更 #屋根の修繕 #サッシの修繕 #秘密の部屋の外装 #ハロウィン #halloween #3dラテアート #と呼ばないで #art #milk#latteart

A post shared by CAFE CHOCOTEA (@cafe_chocotea) on

These Halloween-friendly creatures from Japan's Café ChocoTea are crawling out of the cup with excitement. Bonus points for the smiley jack o' lantern.

Assorted Animals

The 観光 🇲🇾 #0903 #2日目 #マレーシア

A post shared by hoho (@edypopo) on

These cheerful critters from Malaysia's Coffee Amo are sure to brighten up your morning.

Pikachu and Minion

I almost didn’t want to drink it. But I did.

A post shared by Jad Limcaco (@jadlimcaco) on

These pop culture characters are going for a lovely swim in a pool of coffee at Tokyo's Reissue coffee shop.

Bathing Animals

Taiwan's In% Hair Café couples great haircuts with great latte art, so you can sip from an adorable bear bathing in your latte while enjoying your new look.

Black and White Panda

Indonesia's Saka Bistro & Bar brings us these charming pandas whose milk froth bodies and pitch black spots perfectly match the black and white mugs they're sitting in.

Grumpy Pig

2017.10.10 🐷🐷

A post shared by 🌸簡ㄤ🌸 (@life_0727) on

This delightfully cranky pig comes from Taiwan's Sense and Sensibility café.

Animal Sweethearts

This was *almost* too pretty to drink but then I remembered how much I paid for it. #coffee #3dlatteart

A post shared by Kim Nesbitt (@kimmynesbitt) on

At Japan's Café ELK, your latte can be topped with two adorable critters in love.

Snorlax

Life goals 😴💤

A post shared by Maggie (@mggnwn) on

Who better to wake you up than the creature you spend dozens of hours trying to wake you up when you were playing Pokémon Gold and Silver? At SoCal's Love to Go café, you can get your caffeine fix from a sleepy Snorlax.

Little Green Men

For maximum latte whimsy, this Toy Story little green man in a little green mug is sure to bring a smile to your face. We're not totally sure why he has a Pokéball though—maybe he finally found a Pokéflute and is about to go catch a Snorlax. Wait a minute, is this 3-D latte art fan fiction?

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up