Adorable 3-D Latte Art to Brighten Your Morning

Sometimes it seems like latte art has gone about as far as it can go. We've seen latte-fied recreations of famous paintings, latte animations, and even NSFW latte, uh, body parts. In fact, there's even a machine that can print any image you want on your latte foam. When so much has been done in two dimensions, what's an artist to do but turn to sculpture? And the results are just adorable. Just look at these squeezable puppy cheeks!

Tried to recreate @kyoffee's shiba inu but in 3D! (don't worry my hands were clean haha) A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on Sep 24, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Here are some of the most delightful latte creations in three dimensions:

Elephant

What my snapstreaks receive every weekend☝🏼 A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on Sep 29, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

One of the best 3-D latte artists around today, 17-year-old Daphne Tan makes some seriously impressive (and seriously cute) foam creations.

Purple Octopus

🐙🐙🐙 (ps please forgive me for lacklustre cups and infrequent posts, gonna be really busy the next 2 weeks) A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

She can even make creations that push beyond the rim of the mug, like this adorable octopus hugging his cup.

Raccoon

apparently raccoons eat fruit, represented by the pink blob A post shared by DAPHNE TAN (@periperipeng) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

In fact, some of her latte sculptures even span multiple cups, like this reclining raccoon.

Halloween Bunnies

These Halloween-friendly creatures from Japan's Café ChocoTea are crawling out of the cup with excitement. Bonus points for the smiley jack o' lantern.

Assorted Animals

The 観光 🇲🇾 #0903 #2日目 #マレーシア A post shared by hoho (@edypopo) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

These cheerful critters from Malaysia's Coffee Amo are sure to brighten up your morning.

Pikachu and Minion

I almost didn’t want to drink it. But I did. A post shared by Jad Limcaco (@jadlimcaco) on Oct 7, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

These pop culture characters are going for a lovely swim in a pool of coffee at Tokyo's Reissue coffee shop.

Bathing Animals

Taiwan's In% Hair Café couples great haircuts with great latte art, so you can sip from an adorable bear bathing in your latte while enjoying your new look.

Black and White Panda

White works web by @samuel_erha #whiteworksweb Follow, Tag & hastag #whiteworksweb to be a featured. #wwwstyle #wwwinspired #wwwmagazine #wwwtravel #wwwfood A post shared by White Works Web ® (@whiteworksweb) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Indonesia's Saka Bistro & Bar brings us these charming pandas whose milk froth bodies and pitch black spots perfectly match the black and white mugs they're sitting in.

Grumpy Pig

2017.10.10 🐷🐷 A post shared by 🌸簡ㄤ🌸 (@life_0727) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:53am PDT

This delightfully cranky pig comes from Taiwan's Sense and Sensibility café.

Animal Sweethearts

This was *almost* too pretty to drink but then I remembered how much I paid for it. #coffee #3dlatteart A post shared by Kim Nesbitt (@kimmynesbitt) on Oct 26, 2016 at 8:47pm PDT

At Japan's Café ELK, your latte can be topped with two adorable critters in love.

Snorlax

Life goals 😴💤 A post shared by Maggie (@mggnwn) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:26pm PDT

Who better to wake you up than the creature you spend dozens of hours trying to wake you up when you were playing Pokémon Gold and Silver? At SoCal's Love to Go café, you can get your caffeine fix from a sleepy Snorlax.

Little Green Men

#三眼也有寶貝球💚❤️ 這杯我醞釀半小時才狠下心喝🤤🤤 可愛成這樣有人卻給我直接用舌頭破壞😧@one0124lovepapa0401 A post shared by パパ🍟 (@papa0401) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:14am PDT

For maximum latte whimsy, this Toy Story little green man in a little green mug is sure to bring a smile to your face. We're not totally sure why he has a Pokéball though—maybe he finally found a Pokéflute and is about to go catch a Snorlax. Wait a minute, is this 3-D latte art fan fiction?