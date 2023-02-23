Dr. Pepper Is Adding a Brand-New Soda to Its Permanent Lineup

You can find the sweet soda on store shelves now.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Published on February 23, 2023
Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar and Regular
Courtesy of Dr. Pepper

When Dr Pepper made its national debut at the 1904 World's Fair, the Texas-born soda highlighted the 23 flavors that made it taste like, well, Dr Pepper. And the brand was so pleased with that OG combo that it didn't add any new flavor variations to its lineup until the release of Dr Pepper Red Fusion in 2002.

So what we're saying is that when Dr Pepper releases a new flavor, it's kind of a big deal. 

In February, the company announced that it's adding Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream to its permanent lineup. If you haven't picked up a can yet, the new soda is described as "the original 23 flavors of Dr Pepper swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish." 

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans," John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper brand marketing, said in a statement. "Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand's flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup alongside popular varieties such as Dr Pepper & Cream Soda and Dr Pepper Zero Sugar." 

Those who are really into Dr Pepper may remember that a Berries & Cream variety was released in 2006, as part of its “Soda Fountain Classics” series. That flavor didn’t last — but it was briefly available last year to a few lucky sweepstakes winners. 

In 2019, Dr Pepper Dark Berry materialized on store shelves, as part of a tie-in with Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Far From Home film, and it was also ever-so-briefly revived last spring. A spokesperson for the company said that the Dark Berry flavor had developed a “cult following” during its original run, so they had to bring it back, at least for a bit. 

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is already being touted as part of the brand’s “permanent portfolio” so supermarkets better make room for it in their soda aisles. It will be available in 12-packs and 20 ounce bottles, while Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream Zero Sugar will be sold only in 12-packs.

