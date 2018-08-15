This App Literally Just Gives Away Free Burritos

It's a noble purpose. 

August 15, 2018

Dos Toros knows that the only thing better than a burrito is a burrito you didn't pay for. That's why the regional tacqueria (they currently have 15 spots in New York City and three in Chicago) is taking a cue from Supreme and "dropping" freebies via their new Burrito Time app. 

When is burrito time, exactly? Whenever Dos Toros feels like it. Every day, at a random time, the app's users get a push notification. The first ten people to see that notification and open Burrito Time receive a virtual coupon that can be redeemed for a free burrito at any Dos Toros location. There is beauty in its simplicity. 

There is also beauty in Pinto, Dos Toros' sentient, tin foil-wrapped burrito mascot (and your guide through the app). This is what it looks like when you open Burrito Time and Pinto is off-duty. 

Honestly, this little guy needs the rest, because he has lived. Here's everything we know about Pinto so far. 

As of December 11, 2017, Pinto was 25 years old, meaning he was born between 1991 and 1992. He loves dogs and only takes gym selfies ironically. 

Pinto making friends in Machu Picchu #pintosworldtour

Despite having been to Machu Picchu, he didn't include any pics of the trip in his online dating profile. Which shows some serious restraint. 

Oops Pinto did it again 😈. #brittanyspears #nflcelebrations

Britney considers him her muse. 

Feast your eyes on Pinto this #Thanksgiving 😇. #Thanksgiven #Blessed #Pintoism

He started his own religion, Pintoism, and personally baptizes every new follower in hot sauce. 

Sorry, Ken, there's a new bro-rito in town! #mrstealyogirl

He briefly dated Barbie when she and Ken were "on a break." They still text. 

Pinto maxing and relaxing

But just as friends! Pinto is in a committed relationship now.

Although, sometimes he misses being single. 

Pinto getting fit on that goood fat 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

He lifts. 

Pinto in his Calvin's #dasfashion #fashionweek

He had a brief modeling career in the '90s, but couldn't master the runway walk (no feet). 

Pinto does 'Spring Break Forever' #pinto2020 #wetburrito

Once, in Daytona Beach, he did a cannonball off of his hotel room balcony into the pool below. Everyone who witnessed this act agreed it was "sick as hell." 

Pinto leaves summer behind!

But, while spring break is fun and all, Pinto lives for fall. He'll order a PSL in, like, August. (Yes, he's that burrito.) 

