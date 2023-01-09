You Could Star in a Super Bowl Ad for Doritos' New Chip Flavor

It's a big week for Doritos fans.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on January 9, 2023
Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ
Photo:

Courtesy of Doritos

It’s a new year, which means it’s time to embrace new things. And that includes a new Doritos flavor, too. 


In January, Frito-Lay announced it’s releasing an all-new Doritos flavor, Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ. According to the brand, the new flavor has the right touch of “sweetness, complex spices, and tanginess,” which Stacy Taffet, the SVP of brand marketing at Frito-Lay says, is exactly what Doritos lovers are after. 

“After multiple rounds of development by the Frito-Lay culinary team with various smoked BBQ meats and sauces, we were able to find the ideal complement for Doritos," Taffet shares with Food & Wine. "Now that Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ – the first permanent non-spicy addition to the Doritos core profile in over 15 years – has launched, we’re excited to see fans’ reactions.” 

But not just any fan reactions will do. To mark its 23rd year of Super Bowl ads, Doritos is featuring a celebrity, its new Sweet and Tangy BBQ chips, and maybe even you, too. 

On Monday, the snack company announced it’s inviting fans to “try another angle” by sharing their best, triangle-inspired dance to TikTok with #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. But if you want in, you better act (and dance) fast, because three finalists will be selected by the end of this week (January 13), and the winner will be announced early next week. 

"We're always looking for ways to encourage fans to try another angle and transform everyday moments into epic memories, and this year's Super Bowl campaign is no different,” Taffet additionally told People. “Our fans are at the core of everything we do, which is why we're turning to TikTok to make them a part of our biggest campaign of the year."

If you need some dance inspiration, just check out @vibin.wit.tay, who’s honestly got some sick moves.

Want to try the chip before committing to a public dance-off? The new flavor is available on Snacks.com and at major retailers nationwide for $5.59. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Lemon Martini for 2023
Here's What You Might Be Eating and Drinking in 2023, According to Experts
Pantoneâs Color of the Year Is Bright, Empowering, and Vivid â Hereâs How to Add It to Your Kitchen tout
Pantone’s Color of the Year Is Bright, Empowering, and Vivid — Here’s How to Add It to Your Kitchen
Doritos Dips Cool Ranch Jalapeno
Doritos' Most Famous Chip Flavors Are Now Available as Dips
Air fryer sale roundup
Air Fryers from Ninja, Instant Pot, Breville, and More Are on Major Sale Right Now
Chips Ahoy! Chewy Confetti Cake Cookies
Chips Ahoy! Is Releasing a New Cookie, and It Looks Like Its Most Delicious Yet
Nacho Fries from Taco Bell
Fingers Crossed: Taco Bell Might Add Nacho Fries to Its Permanent Menu
Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard
Doritos Debuts Two New Unexpected Flavors
IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal Blueberry & Syrup
IHOP Is Finally Making Mini Pancake Cereal a Reality
An employee places a cooked pizza into a delivery box inside a Domino's Pizza
Domino's Will Give You a 'Tip' for Skipping Delivery and Picking Up Your Own Pie
Mammoth Resort
You Can Ski to This Buzzy New Restaurant at California’s Most Famous Ski Resort
An open suitcase for travel
This Will Be the Biggest Travel Trend of 2023, According to Pinterest
Balenciaga Lay’s potato chips handbag
Yes, Balenciaga Made Leather Clutches That Look Like Bags of Lay's Potato Chips
The world's only tangy, garlicky mayonnaise made with real clams!
Clam-O-Naise, a New Clam-flavored Mayonnaise, Has Free Prizes Hidden Inside
Dairy cows on the farm
These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts
An Inspiration Guide For the Butter Board
Butter Boards Explained: How to Make TikTok's Favorite Culinary Trend the Food & Wine Way
An Uber Eats courier
Uber Eats Reveals Its Funniest Customer Requests of the Year