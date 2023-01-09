It’s a new year, which means it’s time to embrace new things. And that includes a new Doritos flavor, too.





In January, Frito-Lay announced it’s releasing an all-new Doritos flavor, Doritos Sweet and Tangy BBQ. According to the brand, the new flavor has the right touch of “sweetness, complex spices, and tanginess,” which Stacy Taffet, the SVP of brand marketing at Frito-Lay says, is exactly what Doritos lovers are after.

“After multiple rounds of development by the Frito-Lay culinary team with various smoked BBQ meats and sauces, we were able to find the ideal complement for Doritos," Taffet shares with Food & Wine. "Now that Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ – the first permanent non-spicy addition to the Doritos core profile in over 15 years – has launched, we’re excited to see fans’ reactions.”

But not just any fan reactions will do. To mark its 23rd year of Super Bowl ads, Doritos is featuring a celebrity, its new Sweet and Tangy BBQ chips, and maybe even you, too.

On Monday, the snack company announced it’s inviting fans to “try another angle” by sharing their best, triangle-inspired dance to TikTok with #DoritosTriangleTryout and #Entry. But if you want in, you better act (and dance) fast, because three finalists will be selected by the end of this week (January 13), and the winner will be announced early next week.

"We're always looking for ways to encourage fans to try another angle and transform everyday moments into epic memories, and this year's Super Bowl campaign is no different,” Taffet additionally told People. “Our fans are at the core of everything we do, which is why we're turning to TikTok to make them a part of our biggest campaign of the year."

If you need some dance inspiration, just check out @vibin.wit.tay, who’s honestly got some sick moves.

Want to try the chip before committing to a public dance-off? The new flavor is available on Snacks.com and at major retailers nationwide for $5.59.