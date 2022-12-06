A New Bar in London Is Set to Help You Live Out Your Gilded Age Dreams

The Dorchester, one of London's most iconic hotels, is set to unveil the Artists' Bar, a glamorous entertainment destination that plans to set itself apart through decadent meals, drinks, and a curated art collection you won't find anywhere else.



According to a statement provided to Food & Wine, the bar is located toward the end of The Promenade, another one of the hotel's fantastic food and dining areas that is also undergoing its own renovation. The interiors, created by designer Pierre-Yves Rochon, are eclectic and eccentric thanks to powder blue seating circling the bar, a massive crystal chandelier dangling overhead, and the hotel's signature patterned carpet underfoot. And the interiors here literally shine thanks to Lalique crystal designs and Liberace's legendary mirrored piano, which has been meticulously restored to its prime.



Courtesy of The Dorchester

Though the decor isn't the only thing glamorous about this destination. Here, cocktails will be served tableside on bespoke trolleys to create the right touch of elegance. Though guests can really order whatever they wish, the bar will also offer six signature cocktails, each reflecting a different piece from its original artwork collection.

Speaking of the collection, it will display works by British artists across a range of mixed media and techniques. Highlights of the collection include Ann Carrington's work inspired by the Queen Elizabeth II postage stamp. The piece is a large-scale silhouette of the late Queen using only mother-of-pearl buttons that Carrington painstakingly sewed by hand. And, at the opposite end of the bar, guests can gaze upon an aerial view of the city map of the Hyde Park area by Ewan Eason, which he created entirely in gold leaf, with The Dorchester at its center, of course.

Those feeling peckish will be delighted to find a curated menu by the hotel's culinary director, Martyn Nail, which focuses on British-caught seafood to complement the cocktails and champagnes served at the bar. Menu items will include a caviar selection, Irish rock and native oysters, potted shrimp, lobster cocktail, and seabass ceviche, alongside a selection of sashimi and sushi.

Tina Hillier

This also isn't the only area in The Dorchester getting an update. The hotel is also set to reveal new rooms and suites in March 2023. Don't worry. The hotel will remain open for guests throughout the renovation so they can enjoy tea, a bite to eat, or the delightful social scene at The Dorchester in the meantime. See more and book a room at dorchestercollection.com.