Domino's Can Now Deliver Your Pizza to Anywhere, No Address Required

How many times have you been half-asleep on a beach, wishing that someone could deliver a pizza right to the edge of your towel? Or have you been a half-mile from the end of a hike, dreaming of the large pepperoni pie that could (should!) be waiting for you at the trailhead? Thanks to Domino’s newest delivery tech, those scenarios are now totally possible.

The Michigan chain’s just-launched Pinpoint Delivery means that Domino’s app users can have their pizza delivered almost anywhere they can drop a virtual pin — no permanent address needed. That means whether you’re in a park, on the beach, or in a field watching your kid’s one millionth baseball practice, your next Domino’s delivery is literally just a pin drop away.



"Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's Senior Vice President - Chief Digital Officer, said in a statement. "We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

Domino's Pinpoint Delivery is reasonably straightforward, with only a few noticeable differences from a "regular" pizza delivery — other than that whole "no street address needed" thing. Customers will have to pre-pay for their pizza using a credit or debit card or a Domino's gift card. Cash will not be accepted for Pinpoint Delivery orders. And once that pin is dropped and the delivery location has been set, it cannot be changed.

Customers will also have to agree to get text updates on their delivery's progress. When the driver gets to the agreed-upon location, the customer will have four minutes to meet them to collect the pizza. If the customer is in a crowded park or on a packed strip of sand, they can use a "visual signal on their phone" — a Domino's logo — to let the driver know who to look for.

Although this is great for whoever's on the receiving end of the pizza, Gizmodo notes that it could make things extra challenging for the driver, especially when they have to find one person in a large crowd. (Domino's specifies that an order may be automatically canceled if the delivery location could be completely inaccessible or would pose a danger to the delivery person.)

And when you get that pizza you thought about for the last several miles of your hike, maybe give a couple of bucks to the driver who made that dream come true.

