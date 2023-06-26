Domino's Can Now Deliver Your Pizza to Anywhere, No Address Required

You can now get that pizza delivered right to the beach, park, or anywhere you want.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023
An employee places a Domino's pizza into a delivery box
Photo:

 Jason Alden / Bloomberg via Getty Images

How many times have you been half-asleep on a beach, wishing that someone could deliver a pizza right to the edge of your towel? Or have you been a half-mile from the end of a hike, dreaming of the large pepperoni pie that could (should!) be waiting for you at the trailhead? Thanks to Domino’s newest delivery tech, those scenarios are now totally possible. 

The Michigan chain’s just-launched Pinpoint Delivery means that Domino’s app users can have their pizza delivered almost anywhere they can drop a virtual pin — no permanent address needed. That means whether you’re in a park, on the beach, or in a field watching your kid’s one millionth baseball practice, your next Domino’s delivery is literally just a pin drop away. 


"Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's Senior Vice President - Chief Digital Officer, said in a statement. "We're always striving to make customers' experiences even better and more convenient, and Domino's Pinpoint Delivery does exactly that."

Domino's Pinpoint Delivery is reasonably straightforward, with only a few noticeable differences from a "regular" pizza delivery — other than that whole "no street address needed" thing. Customers will have to pre-pay for their pizza using a credit or debit card or a Domino's gift card. Cash will not be accepted for Pinpoint Delivery orders. And once that pin is dropped and the delivery location has been set, it cannot be changed. 

Customers will also have to agree to get text updates on their delivery's progress. When the driver gets to the agreed-upon location, the customer will have four minutes to meet them to collect the pizza. If the customer is in a crowded park or on a packed strip of sand, they can use a "visual signal on their phone" — a Domino's logo — to let the driver know who to look for. 

Although this is great for whoever's on the receiving end of the pizza, Gizmodo notes that it could make things extra challenging for the driver, especially when they have to find one person in a large crowd. (Domino's specifies that an order may be automatically canceled if the delivery location could be completely inaccessible or would pose a danger to the delivery person.) 

And when you get that pizza you thought about for the last several miles of your hike, maybe give a couple of bucks to the driver who made that dream come true. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Crowd Cow box in a kitchen
Crowd Cow Review 2023: Is the Meat Delivery Service Worth Your Money?
Craft Beer Bottles
The Best Craft Beer Clubs for Every Type of Brew Buff
Tall pink and white cake
Best Cake Delivery Services
Butcher Box Packaging and products review
ButcherBox Review
Close-Up of a variety of Beer Bottles
Best Places to Buy Beer Online
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
Woman holding glass pouring champagne
The Best Champagne Delivery Services to Facilitate the Festivities
Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture
The Best Places to Buy Dining Room Furniture, According to Designers
PureFish seafood delivery
Best Seafood Delivery Services
Grubhub bag on a delivery bike
A 6-Year-Old Ran Up a $1,000 GrubHub Bill on His Dad's Phone
Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture
The 12 Best Places to Buy Patio Furniture, According to Design Experts
a person opening a bottle of liquor while another person watches
Best Places to Buy Bourbon Online
McDonald's drive-thru
McDonald’s New Drive-Thru Concept Could Seriously Cut Wait Times
Sliced brisket and biscuits on cutting board
Best Places to Buy Brisket Online
A cash and coins tip on a restaurant table
The Only Tipping Guide You Will Ever Need
Sliced grilled ribeye steak on a plate with tomato salad and a couple of glasses of wine
Best Online Meat Delivery Services