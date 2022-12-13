Domino's wants you to forgo delivery. So much so that it's willing to give you a "tip" for picking up your pie yourself.

On Monday, the pizza giant, which claims to be the largest carryout pizza company in the U.S., announced it is bringing back carryout tips for its loyal patrons.

"We know the effort it takes to get up and leave the house in pursuit of a hot, delicious carryout pizza," Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president – customer and store experience, shared in a statement. "Domino's diehard carryout customers are really like carryout heroes, and to show our gratitude, we're giving them $3 to use on their next carryout order. We hope they take advantage of it. After all, they've earned it!"

According to the company, customers claimed more than 17 million carryout tips during the first campaign in early 2022. Here's how it works.

Carryout customers who order online now through March 26, 2023, are eligible to claim a $3 carryout tip, which is redeemable for an online carryout order placed the following week (with a minimum purchase of $5 before tax and gratuity). And as for a bit more good news, Domino's added that carryout customers may combine their $3 coupon code with another carryout offer, "making for a tasty deal."

Just don't go wild thinking you can stack up too many tips in one day, eating pizza for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. As Domino's noted on the fine print, "When you order carryout online, you are eligible to claim one $3 Carryout Tip per day, and you can redeem up to one $3 Carryout Tip per day."

The team also noted that while it's referring to you as a "carry-out hero," you will, in fact, not gain superpowers just by picking up your order, adding, "but you don't need actual powers to feel like a hero for bringing home your pizza."

