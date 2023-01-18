Dolly Parton Is Expanding Her Baking Mix Line With Duncan Hines

Over the course of her 50-year career, singer, actor and straight-up national treasure Dolly Parton has had some incredible collaborations. There’s “Islands in the Stream,” her unforgettable duet with Kenny Rogers; her star turn in the still-hilarious “9 to 5”; and, of course, her line of cake mixes with Duncan Hines.

Who could forget that last year, Parton collaborated with the Conagra-owned brand to release two cake mixes and two flavors of frosting. Those mixes were inspired by some of Parton’s favorite family recipes, and she’s apparently scrolled through her cookbooks to find a few more standouts. On Tuesday, Duncan Hines announced that four new Dolly-approved products will be available by the end of the month, including two brownie mixes, a cornbread mix, and a biscuit mix.

"I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I've been thrilled by the response," Parton said in a statement. “I'm really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like cornbread and biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they'll bake up some special memories with family and friends."



The four new baking mixes are Dolly Parton's Buttermilk Biscuit Mix, Dolly Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix, Dolly Parton's Fabulously Fudgy Brownie Mix, and Dolly Parton's Sweet Cornbread & Muffin Mix. According to Duncan Hines, all four will be available in supermarkets and other retailers nationwide starting this January. The brownie mixes have a suggested retail price of $3.49, while the biscuit and cornbread mixes are expected to retail for $3.29.

"We could not be more excited to continue to evolve this important partnership with the launch of four more baking mixes,” Audrey Ingersoll, Conagra Brands’ vice president of sweet treats, said.

On Wednesday, February 8, Duncan Hines will release the limited edition Dolly Parton's Baking Collection on its website. The $40 collection includes all four new baking mixes, as well as a "What Would Dolly Do?" tea towel and spatula, and a set of four recipe cards for some of Parton’s favorite biscuit, brownie, and cornbread recipes. Members of the Duncan Hines Baking community will have a chance at presale access to Dolly Parton's Baking Collection, starting on Wednesday, February 1.

Until then, we’ll be over here listening to “9 to 5” on repeat.

