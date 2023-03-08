Dole Whip, Everyone's Favorite Disney World Snack, Is Coming to Grocery Stores

There are few foods that recall memories of Disney World more than Dole Whip. The sweet treat is a dairy-free soft-serve ice cream that tastes like taking a bite straight out of a pineapple. Other flavors are available (raspberry, cherry, mango, and lime, to name a few), but a cup full of pineapple has become synonymous with afternoons spent waiting in ride lines.

While there are plenty of how-tos that encourage fans to make it at home (Disney even shared the official recipe in April 2020 to bring some of the sweetness closer to home when the parks closed for the COVID-19 pandemic), let’s be real: There’s something about buying the finished product that hits all of the right spots. The brand — which introduced Dole Whip to Disney World guests in 1984 and Disneyland guests in 1986 — recently shared in a press release that three flavors (pineapple, mango, and strawberry) will soon be sold at participating grocery stores across the United States.

There’s more to the Dole Whip magic than its flavor. As the company explained, its formula was specifically made to withstand the sweaty summer days of Florida without melting too quickly, which means it will likely hold up well in your freezer too.

There’s no set date on when the dessert will be available at your local grocery store, but the brand discussed the roll-out at the 2023 Natural Products Expo West, an event dedicated to new product launches of all kinds. Fingers crossed, a timeline is soon to follow.

Up until now, there were only three places where you could score a Dole Whip: Disney World, the Dole Pineapple Plantation on Oahu, and Disneyland, which means the best part about this news is you won’t have to wait in a sweltering line of fellow park-goers to get a dose of Disney anymore. But if you decide to brave the crowds, save this guide of the 100 Best Things to Eat at Disney World to help you navigate the endless options.