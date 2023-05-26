This 34-Day Private Jet Tour Will Take You to Some of the Best Distilleries on Earth

Haven’t gotten anything for your dad or father figure for Father’s Day? That’s OK. If you're looking to go big, you’ve still got time to book this 34-day Distilleries of the World by Private Jet trip with TCS World Travel.

Yes, you read that correctly. TCS World Travel, which specializes in all-inclusive jet itineraries, is taking to the skies once more with a trip to taste the best spirits all over the world.

The trip begins in New York City, where guests take off to visit Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, then making its way to Oaxaca, Mexico for private mezcal tastings, and on to Peru for a Pisco or two — a stop that also includes a visit to one of the oldest working distilleries in the Americas.

But it doesn’t end there. The trip also jets off to St. Lucia, where guests can partake in a cacao tour and swim in the azure waters with a day trip to Martinique, where they’ll also learn more about the local rum distilleries. Flying further east, guests will land in the Azores to taste Portuguese wines and head north for whisky tastings in Scotland, including at The Macallan Estate in the Scottish Highlands, Glenfiddich Distillery, and Glenmorangie Distillery. Those onboard will then fly to Poland for vodka tastings, before making their way to London for the final stop on the tour.

Of course, the trip comes with more than just spirits tastings. Guests will also be treated to fine dining opportunities across the globe and take a break from flying with overnight stays in luxury resorts like Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia and Claridge’s in London. Guests will also get the chance to take part in local excursions, including hot air balloon rides over the Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico and a flight over the storied Nazca Lines in Peru.

The journey takes place aboard an Embraer Legacy 650, or a plane like it, which comes with just a handful of business class seats and a dedicated crew to attend to your every need. Ready to book? Great. You just need $270,000 to reserve your spots (price based on six travelers). Learn more about the trip at www.tcsworldtravel.com.

