This 34-Day Private Jet Tour Will Take You to Some of the Best Distilleries on Earth

Got a month and $270,000 to spare? Book this Distilleries of the World by Private Jet Trip, and invite us as a plus-one.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on May 26, 2023
Distilleries of the World by Private Jet
Photo:

Courtesy of TCS World Travel

Haven’t gotten anything for your dad or father figure for Father’s Day? That’s OK. If you're looking to go big, you’ve still got time to book this 34-day Distilleries of the World by Private Jet trip with TCS World Travel.

Yes, you read that correctly. TCS World Travel, which specializes in all-inclusive jet itineraries, is taking to the skies once more with a trip to taste the best spirits all over the world. 

The trip begins in New York City, where guests take off to visit Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, then making its way to Oaxaca, Mexico for private mezcal tastings, and on to Peru for a Pisco or two — a stop that also includes a visit to one of the oldest working distilleries in the Americas.

But it doesn’t end there. The trip also jets off to St. Lucia, where guests can partake in a cacao tour and swim in the azure waters with a day trip to Martinique, where they’ll also learn more about the local rum distilleries. Flying further east, guests will land in the Azores to taste Portuguese wines and head north for whisky tastings in Scotland, including at The Macallan Estate in the Scottish Highlands, Glenfiddich Distillery, and Glenmorangie Distillery. Those onboard will then fly to Poland for vodka tastings, before making their way to London for the final stop on the tour. 

Distilleries of the World by Private Jet

Courtesy of TCS World Travel

Of course, the trip comes with more than just spirits tastings. Guests will also be treated to fine dining opportunities across the globe and take a break from flying with overnight stays in luxury resorts like Jade Mountain Resort in St. Lucia and Claridge’s in London. Guests will also get the chance to take part in local excursions, including hot air balloon rides over the Teotihuacan pyramids in Mexico and a flight over the storied Nazca Lines in Peru. 

The journey takes place aboard an Embraer Legacy 650, or a plane like it, which comes with just a handful of business class seats and a dedicated crew to attend to your every need. Ready to book? Great. You just need $270,000 to reserve your spots (price based on six travelers). Learn more about the trip at www.tcsworldtravel.com.  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vineyards, Waipara valley, North Canterbury, South Island, New Zealand
This Private Jet Tour Around the World Is a Bucket List Trip for Food and Wine Lovers
Participants toasting at the Food & Wine Classic
A Timeline of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen
Embraer Legacy ER135
Eat Your Way Through Europe on This 15-Day Private Jet 'Grand Tour'
José Andrés and Elvis Costello
An Oral History of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen at 40
A dish being served on a Princess Cruise ship
10 Best Cruises for Onboard Culinary Experiences
AMASTELLA river cruise ship from AmaWaterways
The 5 Best Cruises for Culinary Shore Excursions
Spirit of the Spey's whisky tasting canoeing adventure
6 Of the World's Most Unique Whiskey Experiences
Best Farms in America | Soul Fire Farm
The Best Farms in Every State
Whisky bar on Norwegian Prima
Take a Johnnie Walker Whisky Cruise Through Northern Europe
Card Placeholder Image
This Private Jet Tour Takes You on a 24-Day Trip Around the World — Complete with Stellar Food and Drinks
Dairy cows on the farm
These Will Be the Biggest Travel Trends of 2023, According to Experts
Scarfes Bar at Rosewood London
The 9 Best International Bars for Ambiance
A Royal Caribbean cruise liner
Eat Your Way Through 65 Countries on This Around-the-World Cruise
The Next Great Food Cities
These Are the World's Next Great Food Cities
The Pullman Restaurant
You Can Dine in a Former Orient Express Train Car in Coastal Ireland
Chefs cooking on a Viking cruise ship
This Is the Best Cruise for Food, As Voted on by Our Readers