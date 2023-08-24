Shoppers Say They 'Cannot Live Without' These Washable Fridge Mats That Are Just Under $2.50 Apiece

One of the most-used rooms is the kitchen, and it’s an important area to keep clean and sanitary. It seems like a never-ending task, from wiping off the countertops and sink area to sweeping crumbs from the floor. But a spot that gets neglected, yet holds the most precious commodity — our food — is the refrigerator.

The shelves and drawers of the refrigerator hold drinks, condiments, vegetables, leftovers, and meats, and with these items come occasional spills and leaks. An easy way to combat messes and save time cleaning the refrigerator is by using a fridge liner, and shoppers rave about these washable fridge mats from DII, saying they “cannot live without” them. Bonus: They are on sale for as low as $2.50 apiece at Amazon.

DII Fridge Liner, 6-Piece

Amazon

These fridge liners not only drastically reduce time cleaning up spills and sticky messes in the fridge, but also minimize the effort it takes to wipe the shelves and drawers. Made from 60% viscose and 40% polyester, they’re super absorbent to help keep the shelves dry from unexpected messes. Each set comes with six 12- by 24-inch sheets. And because they’re a softer material than the refrigerator’s shelves, they may just help keep produce from bruising more easily, according to the brand.

They’re seamless to use and customizable — just cut them to fit your shelves and lay them in place. While the gray market design has the highest discount, you can also shop for other colors on sale like artichoke green market, black herringbone, and tango red dahlia. Maybe one of the best features of these liners is that they are machine-washable. Just throw them in the washer and lay them flat to dry.

Amazon shoppers praise DII’s fridge liners, giving them over 3,000 five-star ratings since they keep their fridges cleaner and save them cleaning time. One shopper says they “cannot live without these," adding that “these refrigerator shelf liners have kept my fridge clean and odor-free since I started using them.” They like that they no longer “have to worry about spills from sauces or dressings.”

These fridge liners are a “big time saver,” wrote another customer. “It is so much easier to keep our fridge shelves clean,” they continued to say. They also like the color of the liners, since the inside of their fridge now looks “extra special.”

Streamlining cleaning and freeing up time spent doing this tedious household chore is a win-win in our book, and that’s exactly what these liners do. Snag a set now for only $13 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $13.

