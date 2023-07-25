Perhaps the most painful part of ordering a pizza is the waiting. Unless you head to some grab-and-go spot with the constant, warming glow of a hot light, bringing your pizza from dough to done takes time. (Heck, even ordering a classic NYC slice usually requires a few minutes back in the oven before it's slid over to you on a paper plate.) Tack onto the delivery driver's ride from the restaurant to your house, and the old "30 minutes or less" pizza delivery promise feels like it's pushing the limit.

But DiGiornio doesn't do delivery. That's kind of their whole thing. The Nestlé-owned frozen pizza brand has made it their entire marketing campaign to point out that its product offers restaurant-style pizza from your freezer via your oven in less time than it takes to order one. That doesn't mean, however, that DiGiornio doesn't want you eating its pizza out and about. In fact, the latest technology the brand is testing could be setting up shop wherever you might be hungry for a hot pizza.

Courtesy of NestlÃ© USA

DiGiorno is currently trialing two "pizza kiosk" locations at a Walmart in Colorado as well as at the Nestlé company's Ohio campus. The larger-than-usual vending machines house a commercial-grade oven as well as frozen, premade, 10-inch, thin-crust pizzas currently available in Cheese and Pepperoni options, a Nestlé spokesperson confirmed to Food & Wine. As for speed, DiGiorno's machine outputs a fully-cooked pizza in about three minutes. For now, the pies sell for about $9 each.

Beyond the two test locations, Nestlé projects these vending machines could end up on college campuses, home improvement stores, sports venues, and other locations where concessions are usually on offer.

"As a category leader known for delivering fresh-baked taste straight from your oven, we are constantly reimagining new ways to bring our DiGiorno fan-favorite pizzas to consumers," Adam Graves, Nestlé USA's President of Pizza & Snacking (and holder of one of the best-sounding job titles ever) told Food & Wine in an emailed statement. "This new pizza kiosk gives people who are on the go a convenient and innovative way to experience a hot, delicious pizza from a brand they know and trust. We're excited to get feedback from the test to see if there is potential for scale, especially as we think about the possibilities our broad portfolio of brands offers."

While pizza vending machines aren't a new concept, they're certainly not commonplace. As the first consumer packaged goods pizza brand to test these waters, this may be one instance in which DiGiorno could deliver.