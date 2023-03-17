DiGiorno Offering an All-Onion 'Cry Pie' Pizza for March Madness

The first full day of this year’s NCAA Tournament is behind us, and saying that the on-court action was wildly unpredictable would be…pretty accurate, actually. After No. 13 Furman and No. 15 Princeton pulled off their own shocking upsets, the NCAA says that there are only 737 still-perfect brackets left, out of the estimated 20 million that we all filled out before the tournament tipped off.

If you’re ready to crumple up your bracket and launch it toward the nearest recycle bin, you’re probably not alone. And you’re exactly who DiGiorno wants to help with its new “Cry Pie.”

The Ohio-based pizza maker has introduced an all-onion frozen pie, which it says was designed “to mask your basketball heartbreak.” The thin-crust pizza is topped with an alfredo-style sauce, mozzarella cheese, and a more-than-generous helping of caramelized yellow onions, green onions, and red onions.

If you'd like to get your hands on one, then you'll need to enter the DiGiorno's Cry Pie online giveaway. The company is accepting entries on DiGiornoCryPie.com from now through 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, April 3. (Yes, that's the day of the NCAA Tournament Final.) According to the fine print, the company will give away around 250 Cry Pies, so it's definitely worth a shot.

"We're always looking to push culinary boundaries while still providing the same high-quality, fresh-baked experience people can expect from DiGiorno," Kimberly Holowiak, a Senior Brand Manager for DiGiorno, said in a statement. "We've all seen or experienced the heartbreak that comes with a tough loss during the college basketball championship. We hope our Cry Pies offer people a fun way to engage with the tournament and our brand, no matter who they're cheering for!"

Looking for something to wash the pizza down with? There's still plenty of time to find a bar serving Coors Light's new beer-flavored popsicles. The Colorado-based beermaker kicked off its own March Madness celebration by dropping the limited-edition Coors-icles. They're available at more than 800 bars throughout the U.S. until the tournament's final whistle blows. (The Coors-icles are non-alcoholic, but you'll still need to be over-21 to grab one out of the freezer.)

"Every point, slam dunk, assist and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill," Marcelo Pascoa, the vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, said in a statement provided to Food & Wine. "We're making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle."

Our bracket is so wrecked at this point. There's no reason to even be stressed about the tournament anymore — so let's go Kennesaw State! Knock 'em out, UNC-Asheville! And nobody loves Fairleigh Dickinson more than we do!